Put a little spring in your step this week! There is no shortage of egg hunts and other Easter activities throughout the five boroughs, but you don’t have to leave North Brooklyn to find a fun activity to celebrate.

There are three local egg hunts taking place in the neighborhood. One is fun for the whole family, one is focused on school-age kids, and the third is geared toward younger children. Happy hunting!

Steve Wasterval’s Greenpoint Mini Painting Easter Egg Hunt

Local artist Steve Wasterval, famous for his mini paintings of Greenpoint, is bringing back his Greenpoint Mini Painting Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt for mini paintings in colorful Easter eggs starts Thursday, April 14, and continues throughout the weekend.

“There’s going to be a total of 10 minis, which means you’ll have 10 chances to find your very own piece of Greenpoint,” said Wasterval. If you’re not on Wasterval’s mini-hunt list, go to this link to get email alerts when each mini drops.

.As in past hunts, there will be decoy eggs without mini paintings planted throughout the neighborhood. Wasterval told Greenpointers that there will be more mini paintings hidden each day than in past hunts. One will be hidden on Thursday, two on Friday, three on Saturday and four paintings for the grand finale on Sunday. “Every morning, if they post a story showing how they prep for the hunt and tag me, I’ll give them a hint,” said Wasterval.

A mini painting inside an egg from Wasterval’s Instagram.

Town Square’s Spring Egg Hunt

Town Square’s Annual Spring Egg Hunt is back for 2022. The hunt and celebration surrounding it will take place on Sunday, April 16 at FourFiveSix (199 Richardson St.).

There are four time slots to sign up for: 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. A ticket for the egg hunt costs $20 and parent tickets cost $5. Refreshments will be offered for an extra charge.

The Easter Bunny will make an appearance. Plus, there will be music from Music Together with Treble Time Music Studio and face painting from Chico and Nao of Hello Face Painting NYC. Other partners include Brooklyn Boy Scout Pack 7 and Brooklyn Boy Scout Troop 26.

The Easter Bunny at Town Square’s egg hunt from their website.

Twinkle’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Twinkle (144 Frost St.), a local play space for younger children, is hosting its annual egg hunt on Thursday, April 14, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The celebration will include not only the egg hunt but also a bunny hop parade, a magic show with puppets, face painting, a raffle with prizes, cupcake decorating, and pizza.

The event is for children six and under. The ticket price for non-members is $45 for 1 child and 1 adult and $30 for members with one child and one adult . Note that one ticket includes one adult only. Twinkle is asking for members to email info@twinkleplayspace.com for the discount code.