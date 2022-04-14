Gone are the days of facing down the piercing gun at Claire’s — as of Monday, a new ear piercing studio and jewelry store has landed at 231C Bedford Ave (between Hungry Ghost and Uva Wines & Spirits) with hopes of revolutionizing the piercing experience whether it’s your first time or your twenty-first.

Rowan, founded by Louisa Serene Schneider to “celebrate all the special, unique, and sparkly moments of life,” employs licensed nurses to perform any piercings, which can include lobes and cartilage.

Piercings are done with hand-pressured, one-time-use devices or hollow needles and hypoallergenic jewelry. Due to their safety-first measures, the studio has been pediatrician-recommended and pierces all ages. Those already pierced or in the market for a gift can also shop from their selection of earrings, including everything from studs to cuffs and beyond — necklaces, bracelets, and other accessories.

In honor of Rowan’s first week in Williamsburg, they’ll be donating part of their proceeds to NextGenFace, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing comprehensive support to children suffering from and receiving treatment for craniofacial conditions and their families.

See more information and book your appointment here.

