Dear Greenpointers, I hope everyone is doing more than okay during this tumultuous week. I hope you feel safe in this little North Brooklyn neighborhood that we call home. We witness the strength of a community when life goes on as usual — giving each other more than a semblance of normality.

So this weekend, life goes on! Let’s partake in what Greenpoint has to offer.

Saturday, April 16

Dobbin Street Music Fair is back again this year! Jazz-walk over to 64 Dobbin Street starting from 11 a.m. There will be rooftop access and DJ’s playing all day. Invite all your non-Greenpoint music-loving friends. This is definitely a good event to finally convince them to move to our hood.

Photo Credit: @thedobbinstmusicfair

After listening to those rad beats drop, no one will blame you for wanting to groove along. Reboot NYC brings you its free outdoor dance party to scratch that itch! Stop by McCarren Softball Field anytime between 1 – 6 p.m. Edwin Socraft will be leading an Intro to Capoeira class from 1 – 2 p.m. and then the dance party begins! No sign-up required. Donations are very much welcomed.

v



Photo Credit: Reboot NYC

Are you in the midst of switching out your closet? Found some well-worn pieces in need of patching? Greenpoint Library and Environmental Education Center brings you Repair Hub Workshop: Darning Clothing + Textiles, this Saturday 2-4 p.m. While in-person slots are all filled, you are still able to join in via Zoom.

Sam and Rachel of RRepair SShop are excited to share with you their skills and help give those clothes a second life. Get your virtual tickets here.

Pipe Up Comedy is back for a second year! They are here to help you celebrate 4/20 in the backyard of Hemp Lab (128 India Street) this Saturday, 8 p.m. You are promised an evening of comedy, drinks, munchies and gifts to help celebrate the dank holiday.

Line up includes comedians who have been on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Comedy Central. Admission will include a CBD drink from Flyers Cocktails, and a gift from Hemp Lab NYC. Score those tickets here.

Sunday, April 17

For our friends who celebrate Easter, head on over to Greenpoint Church (136 Milton Street) on Sunday 11 a.m. Find like-minded individuals and bond over a holiday meal. Your little ones will also get to scramble for Easter eggs and partake in spring arts and crafts!

All Weekend

The Clonard (506 Grand Street) is starting their brunch season — now serving all weekend from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Salivate over these photos. Nuff’ said.

Let’s keep both eyes out for one another’s well-being this weekend. That’s truly the Greenpoint way.