Good afternoon, Greenpointers!

One of the best parts of this job is getting to speak with people in the neighborhood doing cool work, and there was no shortage of that this week. Editorially speaking, it turned out to be a week of profiles.

We kicked off by speaking to two local business owners — Tamara Laureus, who just opened a new beauty supply store, and Allyn Wong of Greenpoint Pilates Studio.

Johnny Nunez, a celebrity paparazzo/photographer spoke with us about growing up in Greenpoint. Artist Aida Murad has a new exhibit in Williamsburg but be sure to check it out soon, as it closes on Monday, March 7. And we spoke to the United Metro Energy workers who have been on strike for close to a year.

Another great part of editing Greenpointers is the opportunity to attend fun events on behalf of the site. Not many people can say that their work involves going to a Dolly Parton Lookalike Contest at Mable’s Smokehouse, so I consider myself lucky in that regard.

If it’s Italian you’re in the mood for, check out two new neighborhood spots – Bacan in Williamsburg, and the soon-to-be-opened Upside Pizza in Greenpoint.

Okka Coffee just opened, but they’re already becoming a hot spot. Check out this cookie recipe from Clio Goodman of ByClio Bakery.

In political news, Superfund sites across the country will receive $3.5 billion in funding thanks to a recently passed infrastructure bill. We broke down what that means for Newtown Creek.

Speaking of green spaces, did you know that there are only five statues of women in NYC public parks? One local wants to change that.

In breaking news, tragically Greenpointers has learned that a transportation fire means that thousands of sketchbooks from The Sketchbook Project have been destroyed.

