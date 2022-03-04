Brooklyn-based Chef and CEO Clio Goodman started ByClio Bakery, delivering thoughtfully-designed cakes and other baked goods to Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

One of Goodman’s favorite cookie recipes is below.

ByClio’s Floral Sugar Cookie.

FLORAL SUGAR COOKIE

Sugar Mix/Coating

Ingredients:

1/2 cup granulated sugar

4 tablespoons dried flower mix*

zest of 1 lemon

*can find dried flowers at Kalustyan’s, 123 Lexington Ave, (212) 685-3451

Directions:

In a food processor, pulse sugar through lemon until “powder sugar.” Should get 1/2 – 3/4 cups. Set aside.

Cookie Dough

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup cake flour
  • 1 cup plus 1T all purpose flour
  • 1/2t. baking soda
  • 1t. salt
  • 2 sticks of soft salted butter
  • 1/2C 3T. floral sugar from above
  • 1/3C plus 1T. powder sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2t. vanilla extract

Directions:

  • -In a bowl, mix cake flour through salt, set aside.
  • -In a Kitchen Aid mixer with the paddle attachment, cream salted butter through powder sugar until light and fluffy (reserve remaining floral sugar for rolling).
  • -Add egg and vanilla extract, mix until incorporated.
  • -Add reserved dry mix, mix until incorporated.
  • -Chill 1 hour before scooping.

Floral Coating 

Ingredients:

  • Remaining floral sugar
  • 2-3T. Sugar in the Raw
  • 2-3T. Mixed dried flowers

Directions:

Mix everything in a bowl.

TO BAKE

Directions:

  • -Pre-heat oven to 350*F.
  • -Have baking tray ready with parchment.
  • -Using a scoop or Tablespoon measure, scoop 2 Tablespoons worth of cookie dough and roll in floral sugar.
  • -Place cookies on the baking tray 2 inches apart.
  • -Bake for 10-15 minutes or until starts to brown around the sides but not the middle.
  • -Cool completely and enjoy!

