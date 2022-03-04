Brooklyn-based Chef and CEO Clio Goodman started ByClio Bakery, delivering thoughtfully-designed cakes and other baked goods to Greenpoint and Williamsburg.
One of Goodman’s favorite cookie recipes is below.
FLORAL SUGAR COOKIE
Sugar Mix/Coating
Ingredients:
1/2 cup granulated sugar
4 tablespoons dried flower mix*
zest of 1 lemon
*can find dried flowers at Kalustyan’s, 123 Lexington Ave, (212) 685-3451
Directions:
In a food processor, pulse sugar through lemon until “powder sugar.” Should get 1/2 – 3/4 cups. Set aside.
Cookie Dough
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup cake flour
- 1 cup plus 1T all purpose flour
- 1/2t. baking soda
- 1t. salt
- 2 sticks of soft salted butter
- 1/2C 3T. floral sugar from above
- 1/3C plus 1T. powder sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/2t. vanilla extract
Directions:
- -In a bowl, mix cake flour through salt, set aside.
- -In a Kitchen Aid mixer with the paddle attachment, cream salted butter through powder sugar until light and fluffy (reserve remaining floral sugar for rolling).
- -Add egg and vanilla extract, mix until incorporated.
- -Add reserved dry mix, mix until incorporated.
- -Chill 1 hour before scooping.
Floral Coating
Ingredients:
- Remaining floral sugar
- 2-3T. Sugar in the Raw
- 2-3T. Mixed dried flowers
Directions:
Mix everything in a bowl.
TO BAKE
Directions:
- -Pre-heat oven to 350*F.
- -Have baking tray ready with parchment.
- -Using a scoop or Tablespoon measure, scoop 2 Tablespoons worth of cookie dough and roll in floral sugar.
- -Place cookies on the baking tray 2 inches apart.
- -Bake for 10-15 minutes or until starts to brown around the sides but not the middle.
- -Cool completely and enjoy!