Hairenomics Mane Bar, which opened in 2017, recently announced that they will be adding on an additional beauty supply store on West Street called Boujee Beauty Supply.

Owner Tamara Laureus, who has over twenty years of experience styling hair for editorial shoots, fashion shows, and celebrities, said in an emailed statement to Greenpointers:

“2020 started off being an exciting year for me, I had so many plans for the salon. We were actually preparing for our annual Client Appreciation Day before we heard the news about the shutdown. I thought it would be closed for about two weeks. I was confused and I didn’t know which way to turn. I decided that I would keep my salon since the building was letting people out of their lease with no penalties. I told myself that I worked too hard to let it go. I had money saved for a rainy day. I decided to expand because of my clients. I heard them complaining about not having a beauty supply store and how much of an inconvenience it was to them to have to go such a distance to get products or hair extensions.”

Boujee Beauty Supply will stock luxury products such as Kenra, Olaplex, Matrix, and even products for men.

“Our products cater to all textures of hair,” said Laureus. “We also have our Wig Specialist who helps clients with purchasing, customizing, and styling their wigs.” Boujee Beauty Supply also has its own line of extensions called Boujee Beauty Hair.

The store recently hosted a soft opening on Tuesday, February 22. While they’re still waiting on some finishing touches to arrive, the store is ready for business and customers can now make purchases.

Hairenomics, on 69 West Street, is a full-service hair salon, and they also offer other beauty services such as special occasion make-up and skincare. You can check them out on their website here.