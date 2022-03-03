Greenpoint is getting a new slice shop, providing the already amazing array of pizza offerings in the neighborhood with some healthy competition.

The new space is called Upside Pizza (640 Manhattan Ave.) and will offer regular and Sicilian slices and pies baked in a brick oven onsite. Classic cheese and pepperoni are on the menu alongside more exotic options like the Falcowitz, with a white lemon cream sauce and mushrooms, and the Fuzzy Dunlop with homemade Berkshire sausage and pickled peppers.

A black and white checkered wall during the current state of construction at Upside Pizza.

Upside Pizza will offer several seating options inside, plus partly outdoor seating during warmer months by opening up the entire front of the store.

The entrance from inside the construction site of Upside Pizza.

Noam Grossman, founder of Upside Pizza, said he is hoping to open the Greenpoint location of Upside Pizza by April. “I think it’s safe to say we will be by April 1 at the latest,” said Grossman. He continued by stating the company is “excited to be in the neighborhood.”

The pizza oven added to the construction site at Upside Pizza.

Upside Pizza currently operates three locations in Manhattan. The Greenpoint store will be the company’s first in Brooklyn.

