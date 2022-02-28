Greenpoint has a new spot to get your Turkish coffee fix. Okka (117 Nassau Ave.) is a new coffee shop and cafe with Turkish pastries and lots of drink options, including Devoción coffee and espresso, iced coffee, hot chocolate, chai, and of course, Turkish coffee.

Although the corner of Eckford and Nassau still bears the sign for a Polish ankle treatment center, Okka has taken over the tiny location. The Turkish coffee shop decided to have a soft opening even before getting their new signage. Owner Hakan told Greenpointers that the new Okka sign will hopefully arrive soon, and there will then be a grand opening, but they were ready to offer coffee and pastries to Greenpoint, so they decided to open.

Okka, a tiny Turkish coffeeshop.

Okka sells traditional Turkish treats like sesame encrusted simit, which Hakan describes as street food for busy people in Turkey and one of the most popular breakfast options in Turkey. The simit sold at Okka looks similar to a bagel and is flown in from Turkey. Hakan explained that on the streets of Turkey, sellers used to carry hundreds of simit on their heads, however, the pandemic changed the tradition, and simit is now sold in glass cases.

Simit, a traditional Turkish breakfast bagel.

Okka also sells mini boreks with spinach and feta, and flatbreads called gozleme with mushroom or beef, baklava in two types of pistachio flavors, and plain and chocolate croissants.

Hakan and Onur preparing coffee at Okka.

Hakan said that he and his coworker, Onur, are very happy with the neighborhood response. Although they just opened and don’t even have a sign yet, many Greenpoint residents have already stopped by to try Okka’s Turkish treats.

