North Brooklyn has no shortage of excellent skyline views. And of course, a Brooklyn rooftop is one of the best places to view Manhattan. Some of our neighborhood’s open rooftops are sky-high with gorgeous panoramic views of the city, and some are simply a story or two above street level, meant as an oasis in a crowded area.

Whether you are looking for a rooftop to impress out-of-towners, an escape to watch the sunset, or a casual hangout to enjoy a breeze a few stories above the heated streets, this list has the right rooftop for you.

Here’s are North Brooklyn’s best rooftops:

Top of the Box

Top of the Box’s rooftop cocktail bar.

Top of the Box (77 Box St.), located at the Box House Hotel in Greenpoint, pivoted during the pandemic to become a cocktail bar. (It used to be reserved for special events only.) This rooftop is unique because it has a fully retractable roof, allowing guests to enjoy the dramatic Manhattan views in rain or shine.

Top of the Box can feel slightly sceney, but post-quarantine, aren’t we due for a little excitement? The tropical vibes, delicious cocktails, and fun party food make this an ideal spot to celebrate summer.

The menu features tapas like guac and chips and coconut ceviche and a couple of main dishes like baked salmon.

Top of the Box is currently open Thursday 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday for brunch 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and dinner 5 p.m. – 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Westlight

The spectacular view from Westlight’s rooftop.

Westlight (111 N. 12th St.) is the place to take out of town guests. But it’s also the perfect spot to reemerge from social isolation in that fabulous outfit you’ve been saving.

Westlight is on the 22nd floor of the William Vale Hotel and the views are exceptional, even worth feeling like a tourist for the night.

Unlike some rooftop bars in the neighborhood, Westlight has delicious food to accompany the dramatic views. The restaurant is run by Chef Andrew Carmelllini’s NoHo Hospitality Group, known for successful restaurants like Locanda Verde. Try the Spiced Chicken Empanadas with yogurt sauce or the Charred Octopus Skewers, and wash them down with the Watermelon Kick cocktail, consisting of mezcal, watermelon, Martini Ambrato, lime, and coffee.

If you’re looking for a more casual meal, the William Vale is also home to Carmellini’s Mister Dips, a burger and ice cream joint, located on a second floor rooftop.

Westlight’s current hours are Monday through Thursday 5 p.m – midnight, Friday 5 p.m. – midnight, and Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. – midnight.

Night of Joy

Night of Joy’s illuminated rooftop.

The vibe at Night of Joy (667 Lorimer St.) is decidedly vintage with velvety cushions and charming throw pillows. It’s a little off the beaten path, but the trek under the BQE is forgiven when entering the illuminated rooftop with string lights and a very relaxed atmosphere.

Night of Joy is the perfect cozy cocktail bar to linger at after dinner (they do not serve food). Try the Orange Blossom Rum Lemonade. It’s the perfect drink to have on a hot summer night on the roof.

Night of Joy currently serves Wednesday to Friday 5 p.m. – midnight and Saturday and Sunday 3 p.m. – midnight.

Berry Park

A Pina Colada on Berry Park’s rooftop.

If you’re looking for a fun, casual spot that can accommodate your large group, head to Berry Park (4 Berry St.), a sizable rooftop located next to McCarren Park.

It’s the type of place that can satisfy everyone in your party. They have delicious frozen Pina Coladas. They have good bar food like artichoke dip and pulled pork sandwiches. They have large TVs to watch soccer. And they have views of the Manhattan skyline.

Berry Park sometimes opens early when there are morning soccer matches to watch, but usually they are open Tuesday through Thursday 5 p.m. – midnight, Friday 4 p.m. – midnight, and Saturday and Sunday noon to midnight.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale Company

The cylinder atop Greenpoint Beer and Ale Company’s rooftop.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale Company (1150 Manhattan Ave.) is tucked away in the quiet and hidden northern section of Greenpoint. But it’s hard to miss the large, colorful cylinder on the brewery’s rooftop patio. Follow this beacon to the fun, laid-back vibe of the rooftop, a relaxing place to watch the sunset and enjoy a breeze with a cold beer in your hand.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale specializes in small batch ales, lagers, and beers. Plus, they serve delicious comfort food. Try an appetizer like the Tempura Broccoli or Chinese Pork Dumplings before digging into a burger from Paisano’s Butcher Shop. It pairs nicely with one of their most popular pale ales, the New Kids on the Block.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale is open Monday through Friday 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon – 10 p.m.

Juliette

Two stories of French bistro, Juliette.

Juliette (135 N. 5th St.) is a quaint French bistro with a heated rooftop terrace. It’s warm in the winter and breezy in the summer, allowing a wonderful respite from the crowded streets of Williamsburg below. If the rooftop is full, Juliette’s plant room, overflowing with vegetation in a charming way, is a great second option.

Juliette is an ideal spot for a weekday brunch date. Unlike other restaurants in the area, the bistro offers brunch every day of the week. Grab a table on the roof and indulge in the Croque Monsieur or the Apple Butter Stuffed French Toast with bourbon maple syrup.

Juliette’s dinner menu is impressive also. You can’t go wrong with the Red Wine Braised Short Ribs. Plus, they offer Happy Hour Monday through Friday 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. with discounts on wine and beer and an interesting selection of appetizers.

Juliette is open for Monday through Friday 12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

The Williamsburg Hotel Rooftop

The pool on the rooftop of the Williamsburg Hotel.

The rooftop at the Williamsburg Hotel (96 Wythe Ave.) has a very rare feature: a pool!

The Williamsburg Hotel’s Rooftop Pool and Lounge offers guests sweeping views of Manhattan and Brooklyn. Hotel residents have exclusive access from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., however starting at 5, locals and those not staying at the hotel are allowed entry.

At that time, dinner service is available. The menu includes a list of specialty cocktails, beer, and wine, along with casual food options like a watermelon salad with feta cheese, a veggie burger, and cuban sliders.

Plus, on summer evenings Thursdays through Sundays, the rooftop hosts a music series with local special guests and neighborhood favorite Dj TonyDeepDisco. On Tuesdays, the rooftop shows a movie alongside dinner. To enjoy the music series or the movies, just reserve a table for dinner on the hotel’s website.