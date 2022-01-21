Good afternoon Greenpointers,

Unfortunately, our biggest news story this week was a sad one – an outbreak of leptospirosis that can be traced back to McCarren Park. It is responsible for the deaths of several beloved neighborhood pets, and we encourage everyone to talk to their vet and see what steps you should take to keep your furry friends safe.

But we know Greenpointers are resilient and also creative – we profiled several stylish businesses this past week. Check out Berhaus and Spiti Costa for sustainable fashion. Yoseka Stationery and Archestratus both recently expanded their inventory.

Two local exhibitions recently opened up. We spoke with textile artist Ann Cofta about her new show at Brouwerij Lane. The Greenpoint branch of Brooklyn Public Library is hosting a first-of-its-kind program of Lenape-curated art. That and other events hosted at the library are well worth checking out.

Lots of food and drink news this week. Cuffie Ridge is a new vegan cafe with a Jamaican twist. We’re keeping our eyes on Wenwen, a new Taiwanese place that will open soon. Meanwhile, kombucha brand Mombucha has long been a neighborhood mainstay.

If that’s all making your mouth water, you’re in luck – it’s Restaurant Week in New York City, and several local restaurants are participating. Be sure to check out what deals are being offered.

Brooklyn’s Community Board 1 kicked off their first meeting of the year. We’ll be recapping them for you in case you can’t make them.

In and around Greenpoint:

A profile of Sparrow, a local contemporary funeral home, in Morning Brew

Wenwen will host pastry pop-up Bánh by Lauren this weekend!

Alice Jun of the Greenpoint-based rice wine brand Hana Makgeolli was interviewed in the New York Times

Both NY Daily News and Brownstoner picked up stories that we broke.