Behrhaus is a meticulously curated online shopping destination for children, parents, and parents-to-be with a focus on wellness. The brains behind this beautiful site is Greenpoint resident Lauren Hackney Behringer.

Behringer is an aesthetician and certified holistic health coach with over a decade of experience. She is serious about health and wellness and wants “to simplify the search for clean, organic and sustainable goods for a growing family.”

Behringer dreamed up the idea for Behrhaus when she was pregnant with her son and constantly searching for “clean, organic, and sustainable essentials” that she needed as a pregnant mother.

Behringer and her son on the Behrhaus Instagram page.

Behringer gave birth to her son in the family’s Greenpoint apartment in December of 2019, shortly before the beginning of the pandemic. When the pandemic hit, Behringer realized that it became even more difficult to access newborn basics and resources.

The new mother also recognized that Greenpoint has a growing number of families and just a few shops supplying clothing, toys, and wellness for kids. “Surprised by the lack of stores in the area I felt a calling to open Behrhaus for mothers and littles,” explained Behringer. So, she started the site in November of 2020.

Behringer also acknowledged that after becoming a mother, her own wellness practice had been abandoned, and she was feeling sleep-deprived and foggy. “I was determined to continue taking care of myself, so I can better take care of my family,” said Behringer.

The website is “curated with intention.” Each item on the Behrhaus site has been personally selected by Behringer, and all are made with organic and sustainable materials that are ethically sourced. Every product is vetted for phthalates, BPA, BPS, phenoxyethanol.

Some of the site’s most popular items for children are the Plan Toys push and pull toys that are offered in a variety of animals like rabbits, kangaroos, alligators, and snails. The cozy Milkbarn blankets are also very popular. They come in several fun prints, like a cheery lemon print, perfect for boys or girls. The Milkbarn organic zippered pajamas are also a hit and come in various patterns like elephants in tutus or a neutral blank and white zebra print.

The Milkbarn blanket in lemon print.

Popular sellers for new mothers and families are teas and tinctures, like the Matchaful Kiwami Single Cultivar Matcha. Kiwami matcha has a balanced umami flavor, with tasting notes of floral, honey, and cream. The website writes, “It is the best matcha we’ve ever tasted.” The simple yet effective Taza Vetiver Loofah and Bath Brush is also a hit among new mothers.

The Watchful Hikari Single Origin Matcha.

Behrhaus offers more than just physical products; they are also a hub for all things wellness and self-care.

Their website’s Journal section posts “simple solutions and stories” which include things like a guide to the best skin care tools. There is a section dedicated to recipes like a skin glowing carrot cacao smoothie. The gift guides offer options for expecting moms, new moms, children, and even one for “the person who is hard to shop for.”

Behringer is excited for the launch of postpartum kits, a sustainable subscription box of wellness for the first year of motherhood, this spring.

Behrhaus is currently an online only operation. The site offers an option for local delivery in Greenpoint and parts of Williamsburg. Behringer has plans to open a physical location next year. Plus, she is also planning pop-ups for this summer.