Brooklyn Community Board 1 kicked off the year with a combined board meeting/public hearing on January 11th, scheduled for 6 – 7 PM, but running over by an hour and a half. The meeting got off to a bit of a slow start due to technical difficulties.

New Brooklyn borough president and former city council member for District 34 Antonio Reynoso spoke to the board members about working together and what his new team looks like. Since a lot of folks from the borough president’s office left to join new Mayor Eric Adams, he’s working with a small team for now.

District leader Kristina Naplatarski spoke on behalf of new District 34 council member Jennifer Gutiérrez who is out on maternity leave.

New District 33 city council member Lincoln Restler also spoke about his new office and how he’d like to work together with the Board on land use issues.

A presentation from the team behind the new proposed space at 840 Lorimer gave a presentation about how they envision the space looking like. The idea is that it will be a mixed-use residential and retail space. The first three floors would be zoned for retail and office space. A vote on approving the project was rescheduled to allow time for a larger discussion. There were some comments pushing back against the new development.

A member Park Church Co-op spoke in favor of the church, and how they wanted to pursue landmark designation.

Don Pancho Villa applied for a new liquor license, and two residents encouraged the Board to not approve their application, as they said they had made numerous noise complaints against the restaurant.

A representative from Grow NYC spoke; they were supposed to have a stop and swap event on January 22, where residents are invited to use their gently used items.

There was a large discussion about liquor licenses in Marsha P. Johnson Park, especially as it concerned BIBA, a bar and events space that wanted the Community Board to write a letter to the office of New York State Parks in support of them being granted a liquor license.

You can watch a recording of the meeting here.