NYC Restaurant Week is back and running for a whopping four weeks from January 18th through February 13th. Restaurants are offering two-course prix-fixed lunches or three-course prix-fixed dinners for $29, $39, or $59. Several local restaurants are offering great deals that are not to be missed this month.

In Greenpoint, popular pizza spot Fornino (849 Manhattan Ave.) is participating in the Restaurant Week program for all four weeks with $29 lunches and dinners, making it one of the most affordable options on the list.

Fornino’s classic Margherita pizza. Photo: Fornino.

Leuca (111 North 12th St.), De Mole (2 Hope St.), Kokomo (65 Kent Ave.), NSA Noodle Bar (135b North 5th St.), Santo Parque (232 North 12th St.), Recette (103 Havemeyer St.), and Gertie (357 Grand St.) in Williamsburg are also participating.

Upscale Italian restaurant Leuca is offering $59 dinners for the four weeks. Mexican gem De Mole has $29 lunches and $59 dinners for the four weeks. NSA Noodle Bar will offer $39 lunches and $59 dinners for four weeks. Caribbean hotspot Kokomo is offering $59 dinners for the first three weeks until February 6th. The relatively new Brazilian spot Santo Parque has $59 dinners for four weeks. French bistro Recette has $59 dinners for four weeks. The always-popular Gertie will offer $29 lunches for four weeks.

Santo Parque’s Picanha steak. Photo: Santo Parque.

East Williamsburg locations Gentle Perch (112 Graham Ave.), Mission (599 Johnson Ave.), and Palomas BK (1 Knickerbocker Ave.) are participating as well.

v

Korean BBQ-focused Gentle Perch is offering $29 dinners for the four weeks. San Francisco import Mission is offering $59 dinners for four weeks. Mexican eatery Palomas is offering $39 dinners for four weeks.

Paloma’s guacamole. Photo: Palomas.

Saturdays are not included in the program, and Sunday participation is optional. Online reservations can be made on OpenTable or on the Restaurant Week website. Plus, MasterCard is running a promotion for $10 back on your meal if you spend $39 with their credit cards.