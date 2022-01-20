Though they finished renovations last summer, Greenpointers finally got the chance to visit the new iteration of beloved bookseller and sandwich shop, Archestratus. The Italian brand now consists of two storefronts on Huron Street, with the original location at 160 Huron Street, and the new site taking over the old Headrush Barbershop space at 164 Huron Street. Sandwiched between the two Archestratus stores, still sits Native Real Estate.

The new Archestratus storefront at 164 Huron St.

Archestratus’ new storefront at 164 Huron focuses on books, but sells a wide array of kitchen supplies and gifts, too. Endless browsing awaits among shelves stocked with home goods like colorful dish towels, bright blue plates and matching cups, wooden rolling pins, candles, puzzles, and, of course, books.

A variety of kitchen goods sold at Archestratus’s new location.

Some of the books are cookbooks, including obscure ones and New York-focused finds like the Bergdorf Goodman Cookbook. Other sections include fiction with a food angle. There is also a children’s section with kid-friendly cookbooks and more traditional children’s literature.

Shelves stocked with food-related books at Archestratus.

It’s the perfect place to buy a gift for that special chef – or really anyone – in your life. And as such, the store is also stocked with wrapping paper and a variety of greeting cards.

Tables at the food-focused Archestratus.

Fear not, the original storefront at 160 Huron is still there and better than ever with added seating. While the new storefront is all books, this one is focused on food.

The grocery section of Archestratus.

A grocery section holds court at the forefront of the food-focused Archestratus. She Wolf Bakery breads are stacked high, in the morning at least. There are two refrigerators with yogurt, cheese, and meat next to shelves with fresh seasonal veggies and house-made specialities like roast pork.

Archestratus’ outdoor seating on Huron Street.

You can also still order Archestratus’ sandwiches, arancini, cookies, and coffee at 160 Huron. Enjoy a sandwich at one of the new seats inside or at one of the tables underneath the covered bright white enclosure outside on Huron Street.

Archestratus is open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.