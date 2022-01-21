Spiti Costa, a design house and showroom, will host an open house today January 21 at their storefront on 186 Greenpoint Avenue.

Spiti Costa is a hub not only of sustainable, independent fashion, but also art, music, and books. They opened this past October and have since hosted numerous events, like fashion shows, DJ nights, and solo exhibits from local artists.

Currently, their gallery space is showing the work of Jasper Socia, also available for purchase.

The space is the brainchild of Costandino Gioutlakis, a designer with his own brand of custom order garments called Costandino Couture.

The showroom space itself is large and inviting, with lots of natural light.

The open house will run from 1-8 PM. There will be another one next Saturday January 29th also running from 1-8 PM.