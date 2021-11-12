Happy weekend Greenpoint! It may be rainy, but we made it.

This week, we brought you Thanksgiving prep in full force! Starting with where to dine out this Thanksgiving, if you’re ready to make reservations (and keep your kitchen clean). We also compiled a roundup of local Thanksgiving takeout ideas if you want to stay home but well, still stay away from the stove. Stay tuned for more Turkey Day ideas in the coming weeks.

If you want to give back this holiday season, we have a look at how to help and volunteer with the North Brooklyn Angels.

This week, we also looked at the reopening of BKLYN Comedy Club in Williamsburg, because we can all use a laugh as the days get shorter. If you’re more into storytelling, check out the writers collective storytelling event at Talea this weekend.

If you’re sick of sitting at home, especially with the impending early darkness, maybe consider checking out one of North Brooklyn’s many coworking spaces. On Tuesday, Macchina became a permanent neighborhood fixture with stone-fired pizzas that can be topped with chicken parm!

We showcased the new Sparrow Funeral Home, which offers contemporary grieving options and services in Greenpoint.

This week, we also reported on a tragic death following a truck and moped accident on Meeker Ave.



ICYMI: Lincoln Restler officially won the city council seat to represent District 33! Read our interview with him here.

Rain or shine, make some weekend plans to enjoy the neighborhood in all its fall glory! And of course, get inspired to dress up with our latest Fashion Sundae roundup.