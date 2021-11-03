Coworking spaces have been popping up all over the city, and there is now an abundance of beautiful locations with valuable amenities right here in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Can’t hear your boss over the piercing screams of your newborn? Can’t get anything done with your roommates’ midday dance parties? Or maybe you’re just tired of sitting in your apartment.

Whatever the reason, Greenpoint and Williamsburg offer a wide range of coworking spaces calling your name. Here is a round up of the best coworking spaces in North Brooklyn.

Labyrinthe

The open layout at Labrinthe.

Labyrinthe (262 Metropolitan Ave.) is a coworking space in Williamsburg that brands itself as “the perfect combination between your neighborhood coffee shop and traditional coworking space.” It is one of the simplest and most affordable coworking options out there.

The space of 2,000 sq. feet has 30 ergonomic workstations with dedicated outlets in an open layout. There are no private offices here, but they do have call pods and a Zoom Room for privacy.

Pricing starts at $8 an hour to pay as you work with no commitment. You can also purchase an 8-hour pass for $40. This pass expires in 7 days, but has the option to add hours as needed.

The Standard Membership costs $159 per month and includes 50 hours and 1 private room hour. The Premium Membership is $249 a month and includes 100 hours and 2 private room hours. You can also book the Zoom Room separately. This option costs $10 for 30 minutes.

Part of Labyrinthe’s selling point is the simplicity of the setup. You can start working in a few easy steps. First, download and register in the Labyrinthe app. When you arrive, scan and unlock a desk with the app. When you’re done with work, lock your chair to finish your session.

Like most of the other Coworking spaces, Labyrinthe provides water, tea, coffee and espresso and includes high speed WiFi in the pricing. It is open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

WeWork

The coffee bar at WeWork Williamsburg.

WeWork (134 North 4th St.) is a massive company in the coworking world that is essentially the opposite of Labyrinthe, but maybe more convenient for some. The Williamsburg location is located in the heart of North Williamsburg near Whole Foods, Sweetgreen, Starbucks, and other chains that might prove useful to workers.

WeWork is one of the more expensive coworking options in the area. Private offices for one person start at $1040 per month, while offices for 4 people start at $2875 per month. Dedicated desks start at $640 a month. These dedicated memberships include printer use, access to conference rooms, a business address, and 24/7 access to the building, alongside WeWork’s long list of amenities.

Day passes include a seat in the coworking space and access to amenities for $29 a day. WeWork offers a membership called WeWork All Access that allows you to book hot desks at any location worldwide. The new member special is $199 per month for three months. You can also book a conference room by the hour. Rate start at $10 per person per hour.

The WeWork Williamsburg location offers a haul of amenities including enhanced cleaning services, touch-free dispensers, enhanced HVAC systems, storage, bike storage, a Mother’s room, a Wellness room, outdoor space, event space, recreational games, and a kitchenette. Plus, pets are welcome.

Greendesk

Dedicated desks at Greendesk Greenpoint.

Greendesk offers two locations in Greenpoint at 42 West St. and 67 West St. and one in Williamsburg at 240 Kent Ave., which is convenient for locals who spend time across both neighborhoods.

Private offices start at $250 a month while dedicated desks start at $199 a month at 67 West St. At 42 West St. and 240 Kent Ave., private offices start at $350 and desks start at $225. Both of these options include wifi, printer use with 150 black and white and 20 color prints, office and desk cleanings, 12 conference hours, mail and package handling, 24/7 key card access, and on site building management.

There is also an option for a “hot desk” which is a seat of your choice in any location for $29 per day, $75 per week, and $150 per month. The monthly option comes with more benefits including 150 black and white and 20 color prints, 12 conference hours, and 24/7 keycard access. All options offer kitchenette access with coffee.

Each of the three local Greendesk locations offer several fully-renovated, media-ready conference rooms that seat 6-8 people. They start at $40 an hour or $200 per day. There are also deluxe conference rooms for $500 a day that seat 250 people. Conference rooms include a conference phone, wifi, and kitchenette access.

Greendesk also offers the option to purchase a “virtual office” for $49 monthly. With this option, you get a professional address and the Greendesk building staff will sign and receive mail for you. You can also purchase 2 conference hours for $30 a month and 4 conference hours for $50 a month, a significant discount from the normal hourly conference room rate.

Amenities at Greendesk include WiFi, 24-hour access and security, a kitchen with fruit water, housekeeping, mail service, printers, and meeting rooms.

Bond Collective

Open seating at Bond Collective Greenpoint.

Bond Collective (276 Greenpoint Ave.) is a particularly attractive boutique coworking space in Greenpoint. Bond brands itself as a luxury coworking space, and it’s prices are in the average to high range for the neighborhood. Bond offers several membership options plus a multitude of welcoming amenities.

Private desk memberships start at $500 a month and allow you to set up monitors and leave supplies in the secure facilities, which you can access 24/7. For an extra $50/month, you can upgrade to the Passport option, which grants full access to every coworking area in the Bond Collective network. Dedicated desks also come with seven complimentary conference room hours, bookable at any location.

Private offices start at $900 a month and can accommodate teams as small as one and as large as 50. Private office memberships grant access to all common areas and amenities as well as conference room credits, unlimited printing and a mailbox.

Day passes are $40 per day or $250 for a pack of ten passes. If you’re going more than ten times a month, opt for the coworking option with hot desks, which is $300 a month. It offers 24/7 access to Bond Collective facilities in a hot desk layout including options like a plush lounge or a communal table andcomes with access to the conference rooms and amenities.

Conference room rentals start at $50 an hour. The Greenpoint location has a large 20-person deference room, as well as other smaller options. Each private room is equipped with TVs, Airtame streaming devices and polycom phones. A perk of being a member of Bond Collective, members have the opportunity to book conference rooms at any location, with a generous set of time provided free of charge per month. Non-members can also book conference rooms for $50/hour depending upon the capacity of the room itself and its location.

Amenities include a Mother’s room, showers, rooftops, pet-friendly areas, bike storage, daily cleaning, networking events, IT support, and 24-hour access.

Pencilworks at Pencil Factory

a very bright corridor at Pencilworks.

Pencilworks (61 Greenpoint Ave.) occupies the building known to locals as the Pencil Factory because it was home to the Eberhard Faber Pencil Company until 1956.

Private office prices start at $995 a month for a private space that can accommodate 1-50 people. Dedicated desks start at $399 per month and include 24/7 access, conference room rentals, and printer use. You can also rent a shared desk for $250 a month.

Conference room rentals start at $29.97 per hour and can accommodate 1 to 20 people. Rentals include LCD projectors, WiFi, and phones. Day passes are $24.95/day and include WiFi, access to conference rooms, admin support, and printer use. Pencilworks also has the Virtual Office option. It costs $49.95 a month and includes a local phone number, business address, and admin support.

Pencilworks offers benefits like kitchenettes with coffee and networking events, but also provides a unique member benefit. Pencilworks has formed partnerships with local businesses to help members save money and grow reputations. These include perks at local restaurants like Esme, Maman, and Ovenly.

Class and Co

A private office at Class and Co Greenpoint.

Class and Co’s Greenpoint location (750 Manhattan Ave.) has an affordable day pass. For $20 a day, you can access a desk in the open area, plus get 30 minutes in a conference room and one hour in a phone booth.

For $250 a month, you can have a desk in the open area plus 15 phone booth hours and 15 conference room hours a month. This plan, which Class and Co calls the Nomad, allows several more benefits like guest passes, access to both locations and you can bring your pet.

The Citizen Plan costs $350 a month and provides more benefits. You get a shared desk in an office, plus 20 phone booth hours and 20 conference room hours for the month. This package also includes 4 hours of event space and priority event registration. It includes a PC monitor and storage. And like the Nomad, you can bring your pet.

Private offices start at $699 a month for a small office that can accommodate 1 – 4 people. For a larger one that seats 5 – 9 people, prices start at $1999 a month. Both are fully furnished with flexible lease terms.

Like other Coworking spaces, Class and Co offers a range of amenities like a mother’s room, infused water, coffee, breakfast, bike storage, networking events, and pet-friendly areas. A rooftop and speakeasy bar are in the works.

Class and Co also has an East Williamsburg location (260 Ainslie St.) with the same desk membership and private office options.

The Yard

Open seating at The Yard Williamsburg.

The Yard (33 Nassau Ave.) is a coworking space conveniently located at the border of Williamsburg and Greenpoint, near McCarren Park. The Yard has spent time rearranging layouts to best promote social distancing. Furniture has been removed around desks and in the lounge, plus sanitation stations have been placed near the elevators.

A day pass at The Yard costs $35 per day and includes full access to the space from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. A coworking membership gives you flexible desk options for $300 per month.

For a more permanent and private setup, you can purchase a dedicated desk for $425 a month or a private office, which has several size options starting at $500 per month.

The Yard also offers a virtual office membership with two tiers. The Green tier is $50 per month and includes a business address, access to The Yard network, and 2 conference room hours. The Silver tier is $100 per month and includes the business address, access to the network, 4 conference room hours, and mail forwarding.

Like other coworking spaces, The Yard offers members a lot of interesting perks. Amenities include bike storage, high speed WiFi, coffee and tea, keycard access, ergonomic chairs, printer use, security, storage, and even a wellness program and an art gallery. The Yard also offers neighborhood discounts and allows dogs inside the building.