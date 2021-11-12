Congrats to all Greenpointers who participated in the marathon! You have accomplished so much and it’s just the first week of November. Should your body still be recovering from that feat (or just watching the runners – exhausting!), here are some chill weekend activities for your consideration.

pinkFROG cafe (221 North 9th Street) will be having their Grand Opening this weekend. This new cafe in the hood is a casual spot, offering creative global menu items and live performances. Their cozy space is 2,500 square foot big. If you have been working from home, from your couch or tiny desk, pinkFROG is definitely a solid alternative work space. Check out their wide array of visually pleasing menu items here.

Photo Credit: pinkFROG cafe

This Saturday, Brooklyn EXPO Center (72 Noble Street) hosts the Brooklyn Whiskey and Spirits Fest. Happening from 1 – 4 PM, the festival will feature over 100 styles of whiskey and spirits. Not sure if Whiskey is your drink of choice? There will also be a variety of spirits including Vodka, Gin, Tequila and many more. Tickets start at $15.

Photo Credit: Brooklyn Whiskey and Spirits Fest

Triskelion Arts is back with yet another amazing performance for you. On Saturday, 8 PM, it’ll be your last chance to catch Jamal Jackson Dance Company’s 846.



Photo Credit: Triskelion Arts

846 reimagines The Rite of Spring in our current day USA. The original work, composed by Igor Stravinsky and choreographed by Vaslav Nijinsky for the 1913 Paris season of Sergei Diaghilev’s Ballets depicts rituals celebrating the advent of spring, after which a young girl is chosen as a sacrificial victim and dances herself to death.

Jamal Jackson Dance Company’s Rite of Spring will ask two important questions: Why must our nation rely on the sacrifice of black bodies to survive? Are you comfortable with a vastly different-looking America, if we stopped sacrificing black people to maintain it?

Dig deep and get your tickets here.

Nightcap – a comedy show – will be taking place this Saturday, 8 PM at New Love City (68 Greenpoint Avenue). This show was in Vermont and now made its way to our hood. The cast has been seen at Upright Citizen’s Brigade, Comedy Central, IFC and Netflix. Come chuckle and make those abs ache. Tickets are available at the door.

Photo Credit: @lydiaschmydia

Food for Brooklyn is having a Thanksgiving Food Drive. This weekend, you can swing by The Coffee Shop (269 Nassau Avenue) between 8 – 4PM with your donations. The goal is to sponsor 100 families for Thanksgiving! See the graphic below for items needed.

Should you like to volunteer on November 17 for the distribution, email foodforbrooklyn@gmail.com. You can also email the team if you or someone you know is in need of a Thanksgiving basket this year.

Photo Credit: Food for Brooklyn

All weekend, there will be a Small Business Fall Pop Up Shops at 207 Johnson Avenue, from 12 – 6 PM. It’s never too early to start Christmas shopping for your loved ones!

Choose your own adventure this weekend. Adios for now! We’ll be back with more Greenpoint adventures for you next week.