If you’re staying in for Thanksgiving this year, but the thought of cooking a huge feast is not making you thankful, order takeout from one of North Brooklyn’s fantastic restaurants.

The neighborhood is offering everything from traditional turkeys to Italian-inspired Thanksgiving feasts to zesty Middle Eastern treats. So whether you want to pick up a pecan pie or order the whole meal, this list has the right option for you.

Here is a round up of the best spots to get Thanksgiving takeout in North Brooklyn.

Leuca

The whipped ricotta from Leuca.

Leuca (111 North 12th St.) is offering an indulgent Thanksgiving Takeaway Feast for $85 per person. You can pick up on Wednesday 11/24 or Thanksgiving Day 11/25. Leuca is asking for 1 day notice, so this is the perfect last minute option.

Leuca’s Thanksgiving Takeaway Feast includes an array of starters with whipped ricotta with sesame bread, marinated olives, and a salad of arugula, charred lemon vinaigrette, stuffed peppadews, and croutons. The entree portion consists of herb roasted turkey, chestnut and fennel sausage stuffing with pecorino, cranberry mostarda, roasted sweet potato with amaretto butter, and charred cabbage with anchovy, capers and lemon. The dessert is a vanilla bean cheesecake with spiced pear compote.

When placing the order on Leuca’s website, you can choose to order either oven-ready trays along with reheating instructions or a hot and ready-to-eat feast.

Edy’s Grocer

The Zesty Roasted Veggies from Edy’s Grocer.

Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Ave.) is offering “Edy’s Zesty Thanksgiving” with a unique Middle Eastern-inspired Thanksgiving menu available to pick up the weekend before Thanksgiving, Friday 11/19 to Sunday 11/2. Note that the pre-order time period ends Monday, 11/15.

Edy’s Zesty Thanksgiving items can be ordered individually, perfect for a potluck Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving, or as an entire meal.

Edy’s offerings include Fig & Pistachio Stuffins, which are muffins made from stuffing. The Stuffins come with 4 pieces for $20. The second item is Aleppo-Sesame Baked Mac n’ Cheese, which serves 6-8 people for $60. The third is a gluten-free Confit Turkey Riz a Jej that serves 6-8 people for $100. The fourth is a vegan and gluten-free medley of Zesty Roasted Veggies including rainbow carrots, harissa Brussel sprouts, and maple delicate squash. The veggies serve 6-8 guests for $50. Lastly, Edy is offering a Salted Caramel & Tahini Apple Pie. It is 8 inches and serves 6-8 people for $35.

The Whole Zesty Thanksgiving, which includes 1 of everything listed above for 6-8 guests, costs $250.

MP

The Turkey Porchetta from MP.

MP, Misi’s grocery service, is offering enticing Thanksgiving specials available for delivery or to pick up at Misi (329 Kent Ave.) on Wednesday, November 24th. The pre-order period has started and goes until the 24th.

Available Thanksgiving additions include a Turkey Porchetta that comes with rich turkey jus and serves 4-6 guests. The second item is Squash Filled Tortelli with butter, sage and Parmigiano Reggiano, which serves 4 people. The third special is the Apple Crostata with Vanilla Gelato, which serves 4-6 guests.

Misi’s pasta, sauces, and other Italian specialities are also available for delivery or pick up if you’re interested in an Italian-inspired Thanksgiving.

Edith’s

Edith’s Pumpkin Pie Hamentaschen topped with Italian Meringue.

Edith’s (495 Lorimer St.) is offering a Thanksgiving Turkey special for $155, available to pick up on Wednesday 11/24 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The turkey is a 10-12 pound antibiotic free local bird that they have brined for 72 hours and smoked with your choice of seasoning. Choose either “pastrami rubbed” which is smoked with applewood and coated in pastrami spices, or “smoked with thyme” which is smoked with applewood and hickory and then rubbed with thyme.

The turkey comes fully carved and ready to heat. There is an option to add Edith’s homemade turkey gravy for $8. You can also order a 1/2 dozen of Edith’s Pumpkin Pie Hamentaschen topped with Italian Meringue for $15.

Marlow and Daughters

Pumpkin Pie from Marlow and daughters.

Marlow and Daughters (95 Broadway) is offering a a variety of Thanksgiving items to be picked up Tuesday 11/23 through Thanksgiving 11/25. Orders must be placed before Sunday, 11/21 at 5 p.m.

Marlow and Daughters is offering the main event, a pastured turkey, at $105 for a 10-13 pound bird. You can choose a larger 15-18 pound turkey for an additional $35 or one that is over 18 pounds for $85 more. The turkeys are all USDA certified pasture raised, hormone, and antibiotic free broad-breasted, pastured white turkeys from Oink & Gobble Farm in Interlaken, NY. They come fresh and uncooked.

For $209, you can purchase “All the Sides” which includes 9 sides for 4 guests. When purchasing individually, Sausage Stuffing is $30, Cornbread Stuffing is $27, Roasted Sweet Potatoes are $25, Potatoes Gratin are $30, Roasted Brussels Sprouts are $25, Braised Kale Casserole is $30, Cranberry Sauce is $9, Gravy is $8, and Cannelloni is $25. All sides are appropriate for 4 people.

Pumpkin, apple, or chocolate pecan pies are available for $40 each. They are all 9 inches and serve 8 guests. You can also pick up a variety of other items that Marlow and Daughters sell like cheese, charcuterie, olives, and She Wolf bread.

Maman

The mixed berry pie from Maman.

Maman (80 Kent St.) is the perfect place to pick up a delicious Thanksgiving pie if you’ve been tasked with bringing dessert to Friendsgiving. The pies will be available to pick up 11/20 through 11/24. To order, you can stop by Maman or email catering@mamannyc.com.

Each pie is 9 inches and $40. Flavors include pecan, pumpkin with whipped cream cheese, spiced apple, and mixed berry with a very medley and raspberry almond cream.