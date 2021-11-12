Meeker Avenue continues to prove deadly. Last week, a truck struck and killed a young woman riding a Lime moped on Tuesday, November 2.

Molly Pearson, a 24-year-old Manhattan resident, died four days after being badly injured when a box truck slammed into her scooter and then ran her over, NBC reported.

According to NBC, Pearson was thrown off her scooter near Meeker and Skillman Avenues shortly before 11:30 a.m. on November 2nd. She fell and the box truck ran over her, the NYPD said. Police, responding to a 911 call, found Pearson with severe trauma to her lower extremities. She was taken to a hospital for treatment but died of her injuries on Saturday.

According to the NY Daily News, the driver was going in the same direction as Pearson, but struck her as he turned right onto Skillman Ave. The 33-year-old driver of the truck stayed at the scene and was not charged, but police continue to investigate the crash.

The NY Daily News reported that Pearson was the latest, but not the only, New Yorker to die on a moped rental. The moped company Revel has rolled out thousands of electric mopeds that can be rented with a smartphone, but briefly halted operations last year after a string of riders died.

Lime, the company from which Pearson rented her moped, rolled out its own electric moped rental service in New York in April. The company rents the same type of mopeds as Revel.

“We are devastated to learn of this tragic incident,” said Lime spokesman Russell Murphy. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. We have been in contact with the NYPD and have offered to assist in their investigation however possible.”

Transportation Alternatives retweeted the NY Daily News article alongside a photo of Pearson and wrote, “Unsafe streets continue to destroy lives across NYC… In 2021, crashes have killed at least 233 people, including at least 77 in Kings County alone.”

In additional tweets, TA remarked, “Look where Molly Pearson died. This street is not designed for safety,” pointing to the stretch of Meeker between the Kosciuszko Bridge and Metropolitan, an area where significant safety infrastructure is being adding after years of campaigning with #MakeMeekerMove.