Looking to dine out this Thanksgiving? Look no further than this list of North Brooklyn’s best places to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner.

Maybe you’d rather not cook or don’t have the space to host. Whatever the reason, Greenpointers can give thanks for all of the amazing local restaurants serving special Thanksgiving meals.

Here’s a round up of the best places to have Thanksgiving dinner in North Brooklyn.

Sereneco

The gorgeous interiors at Sereneco.

Newcomer Sereneco (113 Franklin St.) arrived on the Greenpoint dining scene just in time to join the Thanksgiving game this year. The seasonally-inspired restaurant is serving a 3-course Thanksgiving dinner for $75 per person with the option of a $35 children’s meal for those under 12.

The menu’s first course will include a choice of butternut squash soup, roasted autumn vegetables, or a shaved vegetable salad. The second course will be a roasted turkey roulade with garlic herb pesto, mashed potato, white truffle oil, sunchoke chip, and gravy with a side of green bean casserole with artisanal mushrooms and fried shallots. There will also be a vegetarian option for the second course. Additional sides include buttermilk biscuits, hot honey, rosemary butter, focaccia stuffing, and mac and cheese. Dessert is a choice of vegan banana cream pie, apple crumble, or ice cream.

Sereneco will be taking reservations from 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. via Resy.

Keg and Lantern

Habenero Golden Ale from Keg and Lantern.

Keg and Lantern (97 Nassau Ave.) offers the neighborhood’s most affordable Thanksgiving dinner, plus the option to game watch while feasting. For $39, you get the entire Thanksgiving meal plus one complimentary draft beer, cocktail, or glass of house wine. The menu includes roast turkey infused with vodka, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie for dessert.

Keg and Lantern’s full regular menu will also be available from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Reservations are only needed for parties of 5 or more. To reserve, email Keg and Lantern at kegandlanterngp@gmail.com.

Le Crocodile

Thanksgiving menu additions including squash soup, roasted turkey breast, and pumpkin pie at Le Crocodile.

Le Crocodile (80 Wythe Ave.), a French brasserie at the Wythe Hotel, is open all day on Thanksgiving with the restaurant’s traditional menu and a number of enticing Thanksgiving-focused additions including squash soup with lentils and black truffle, roasted turkey breast, maple-glazed carrots, roasted brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, gravy, and sourdough stuffing, plus pumpkin pie with whipped cream.

Reservations can be made on Resy from 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Fulgrances

The interior of Fulgrances.

Fulgrances (132 Franklin St.) and the current chef in residence, Aaron Rosenthal, will be serving Thanksgiving classics with a twist. The decadent Thanksgiving dinner menu includes oysters gratiné au champagne, turkey porchetta style with Calvados and onion gravy, Shewolf bread stuffing with chestnuts and wild mushrooms, and a smoked praliné tart with bourbon aged maple syrup.

The 5-course dinner is priced at $600 for 6 people, $400 for 4 people, or singularly as $100 per person. You can book a reservation for Thanksgiving day at 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. on Resy.

Meadowsweet

Squash, one of the Thanksgiving offerings at Meadowsweet.

Meadowsweet (149 Broadway), a Michelin-starred spot in Williamsburg, is offering a 3-course Thanksgiving dinner for $95 with the option of a kids menu for those under 12 for $45.

Choice of starters include roasted oysters with breadcrumbs, crispy baby artichokes, burrata and autumn squashes, day boat scallops, and a medley of tajarin, chanterelle and truffle. Choice of entrees include roasted turkey with traditional stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy,

roasted cauliflower, duck breast, filet mignon, and salmon. Dessert options are maple panna cotta, a pecan bar, and a chocolate souffle. Vegan dishes are available upon request.

Meadowsweet is offering multiple two hour seatings from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. on their website or via Opentable.

Esme

The interior of Esme.

Esme (999 Manhattan Ave.) is offering a “whimsical take on a traditional Thanksgiving dinner” for $65 per person, with the option of a child-sized dinner for $40.

Esme’s Thanksgiving spread includes a first course of roasted acorn squash, smoked ricotta, grilled onions, pecans, and kale. The second course is a roasted turkey breast, confit turkey leg, buttermilk biscuit stuffing, and potato puree with house-made turkey gravy. Family-style sides include cranberry sauce, roasted beets with horseradish cream, miso glazed brussel sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes with sesame seeds and scallions in a maple glaze, and pumpkin pie for dessert. Vegetarian options will be offered, and a full a la carte bar will be available.

Reservations are available on Resy for Thanksgiving day starting at 3 p.m.