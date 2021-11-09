If you’re looking to lend a hand to neighbors in need this holiday season, look no further. North Brooklyn Angels are collaborating with select partners to bring hot meals to those in need, and they could use your help! This is an all-hands-on-deck endeavor, and there are plenty of ways you can show your support.

Photo courtesy of the NBA Instagram

The Mission

“​​North Brooklyn Angels’ vision of “neighbors helping neighbors” addresses the needs of the area through multiple approaches. Recognizing the immediate hunger needs of North Brooklyn, the Mobile Soup Kitchen (popularly known as the Angelmobile) was developed and introduced to directly serve those experiencing food insecurity. We create a “bus load” of hope, love, and nutrition to serve our needy North Brooklyn neighbors at strategic locations where they can congregate easily.” NBA website

North Brooklyn has changed quite drastically over the years. Founded by Reverend John Merz and Neil Sheehan, North Brooklyn Angels (NBA) aims to care for the residents of our area who might be subject to gentrification, food insecurity, or other socioeconomic struggles, ensuring that we continue to meet the needs of all our neighbors. Executive director Felicity Kirby and Director of Food Services Sarah Harold spearhead the operation with the help of some incredibly dedicated individuals, and of course, a fabulous roster of volunteers.

With a mobile soup kitchen they fondly refer to as the “Angelmobile,” they are able to provide the most direct-to-consumer service possible.

Photo courtesy of the NBA Instagram

How To Get Involved

At large, the non-profit organization outlines its goals as such:

1. Raise awareness about food insecurity in North Brooklyn neighborhoods 2. Organize interested neighbors to volunteer their time in meal prep and service 3. Build upon community organizing efforts in addressing food insecurity NBA website

More specifically (and more immediately), NBA is working to provide the following: Turkey distribution to 1,000 households; hot holiday midday meals the week before Thanksgiving (along with regularly scheduled events), and a Thanksgiving Day midday feast.

The feast will take place on Franklin Ave courtesy of the Brooklyn EXPO Center, where vaccinated guests will be able to sit and spread out. Those who are otherwise homebound can also receive food service delivery.

Volunteer

Visit the NBA website to sign up for available volunteer shifts. Shift responsibilities range from meal packaging and baking, to pick up and sorting. You can sign up for as many shifts as you like, and each shift is approximately three hours long. If you cannot commit to the full three hours, NBA clarifies that they would still appreciate the time you can give.

With the goal to provide 3,000 meals per week, the NBA can never have too much help. Each weekday, in addition to these holiday events, the Angelmobile parks in different locations throughout Greenpoint, Williamsburg, East Williamsburg, and Bushwick.





Photos courtesy of the NBA Instagram

***If you are in need of assistance, click here for the list of specific Angelmobile locations.***

Donate

Please consider helping fund this grassroots effort if you have the means. As listed on their website, NBA outlines what your donation will provide:

$4,000 provides a week of meals to neighbors in need

$800 provides a healthy and nutritious lunch for 200

$80 provides a week of lunches for a family of four

$4 provides a hot and healthy lunch for a neighbor

You can choose to donate once or donate monthly.

FAQs About Food Insecurity

Coronavirus had a major impact on food insecurity in the United States, and many people are still feeling those effects today. From job losses, unpaid sick leave, the rising cost of rent, childcare, and groceries, many people are suffering from food insecurity. According to Feeding America, “Due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 42 million people may experience food insecurity, including a potential 13 million children.”

To make a difference, food insecurity experts often encourage concerned citizens to think globally and act locally. Thanks to NBA – this is your chance.