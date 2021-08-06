Happy weekend Greenpoint! With the number of weekends lingering until Labor Day, soak in as much of summer as you can.

This week, we caught up with Lincoln Restler, who won the primary as the Democrat to represent District 33 on City Council. Also in politics, several local politicians, including Senator Julia Salazar and Assembly person Emily Gallagher, called for Governor Cuomo’s impeachment or prompt resignation.

Sign ups for curbside composting are now open, add your building to the list if you want pick up from DSNY.

K&M Housewares closed this week so you’ll have to find your discount microwaves and last-minute host gifts elsewhere. In other sad news, it looks like the Greenpoint Ferry may not return until next May. That’s 2022.

Many local businesses are now requiring proof of vaccination to enter, with more expected to add the requirement before the city-wide mandate is enforced this September.

Locals can also look forward to the new restaurant opening in McCarren Park next spring, called McCarren Park House. We also announced this week that 113 Franklin St. is finally getting a new occupant, an all-day restaurant called Sereneco. Now open though is the brand new Bar Blondeau, atop the Wythe Hotel.

If you’re in need of a self-care, check out our roundup of the best manicure spots in Greenpoint. Consider getting your nails done to match your next statement-making Fashion Sundae look.