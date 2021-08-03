Greenpoint is home to a generous amount of nail salons. There are numerous salons lining busy Manhattan Avenue and others dotted around the neighborhood.

The pandemic left many nail salons in search of customers, however some stayed successful by offering clean, socially-distanced options. One even offers outdoor services in a back garden.

Whether you are looking for designer nail art, an affordable pedicure, or a relaxing vibe for a massage, one of these salons in Greenpoint has the right environment for you. Here is a roundup of Greenpoint’s top five nail salons.

The Nail Gallery

A child-friendly pedicure experience at The Nail Gallery.

The Nail Gallery (670 Manhattan Ave.) stands out among the salons lining Manhattan Avenue. The salon is surprisingly spacious with several manicure stations in the front and ten pedicure chairs in the back. Even with so many stations, the space does not feel crowded, and the staff allows for adequate social distancing. There are plexiglass rectangles in front of each station that are hardly noticeable but add a sense of protection.

The Nail gallery is very clean. The selection of lacquer is extensive and well-organized. But, the best thing about receiving a service at this salon is the incredible staff, who are all warm, patient, and talented.

Plus, The Nail Gallery is child-friendly! At each pedicure station, a bright pink booster chair can be added so that little ones are able to easily have their toes painted too.

Appointments are recommended but it is possible to walk in and be taken immediately. The Nail Gallery is open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Primp and Polish

Floor to ceiling windows of Primp and Polish.

Occupying a prime and pretty corner location on Manhattan Avenue, surrounded by trees, sits Primp and Polish (845 Manhattan Ave.). This corner of Manhattan and Noble St. feels like a world away from the hustle and bustle of most of Manhattan Ave. The clean white windowed facade of Primp and Polish adds to this serene escape.

The salon itself is large and feels even bigger in the front area due to the floor to ceiling windows. The lacquer selection in the front is ample and organized. The manicure stations in the front are set up along a bar. The chairs do not have backs, making them somewhat uncomfortable, but the clean and fun feel of the bar made up for it. The salon offers a large selection of designer nail art.

One of the best things about this salon is it’s weekday special promotion. Monday though Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Primp and Polish offers 15% off any manicure or pedicure, 25% off any manicure and pedicure combo, and 50% off a selection of nail art. Plus, they have a loyalty program.

Primp and Polish is open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Lili and Cata

The entrance of Lili and Cata.

A favorite of the chic set in Greenpoint, Lili and Cata (72 Greenpoint Ave.) is a nail salon with lots of extras. First, they offer manicures and pedicures outside in their back garden, a feature that is highly sought after during the pandemic. Second, they have a cafe with coffee and wine, a truly unique feature among nail salons.

Lili and Cata is a waterless salon. They explain that the gallons of water used at many salons is not environmentally friendly. They also explain that water increases chance of infection. The salon’s long-lasting nail lacquers are cruelty-free, non-toxic, and vegan.

It can be difficult to obtain a reservation but once you do you’ll be rewarded. Lili and Cata is open Monday and Tuesday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Nail of the Day

Nail of the Day’s mascot, surrounded by the salon’s clean aesthetic.

Upon entering Nail of the Day (102 Franklin St.), one immediately notices how incredibly clean the space is. The salon is small but very bright and airy. They offer four manicure stations and three pedicure stations.

The West Elm chairs replace the normal nail salon chairs. They lack message settings but are surprisingly comfortable and a nice design element, making it feel like you’re getting a pedicure in your friend’s immaculately designed living room. Adding to this homey feel is the adorable dog that graces the salon. The dog’s caged area is also well-designed and very clean, adding a sweet element to the aesthetics of the salon.

The staff is incredibly friendly, polite and detail-oriented. The polish selection is good, and they offer popular polish brand, Olive and June. The salon also specializes in nail art and lash application.

Nail fo the Day is open Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Lunula

The inviting exterior of Lunula.

Newcomer, Lunula (753 Manhattan Ave.), is a gem. Located on a busy strip of Manhattan Ave., entering Lunula feels anything but taxing. The salon says it aims to provide a sense of calm, and it definitely delivers. The quiet and relaxing ambience of the salon allows customers to instantly forget the busy streets outside.

The salon is well-designed and organized, featuring white clean lines and a minimal design element, adding to the goal of calm feeling for the customers. Lunula also features West Elm-style chairs instead of typical massage chairs at the pedicure stations.

The staff is very professional and detail-oriented. The salon uses organic lotions and non-toxic polishes. They also offers massage and waxing services.

Lunula is open Monday to Thursday 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.