A new family-friendly restaurant is coming to McCarren Park! A community board meeting on July 27th illuminated more details about the possibility of a restaurant in McCarren Park that was first announced in January 2020, before, you know…

The new restaurant, named McCarren Park House, will be located in the restored restroom facility at 855 Lorimer St., in the northwest section of the park across from The Grand McCarren apartment complex.

The NYC Parks Department awarded the business to Aaron Broudo and Belvy Klein, who formerly operated Greenpoint’s now-shuttered Brooklyn Night Bazaar and currently run the popular boardwalk concessions at Jacob Riis Park and Rockaway Beach.

Rendering of planned back seating at McCarren Park House (via KTISMAstudio).

McCarren Park House plans to serve coffee in the mornings 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. The full restaurant will open at 11 a.m and close at 11 p.m. on weekdays and 1 a.m. on weekends, when the park closes. Interestingly, the restaurant will be fully electric, with no gas used for the cooking.

The restaurant will not feature live music. “Residents and local advocates who spoke at the meeting were generally in favor of the project, although there were some concerns over amplified music (it was suggested to not have it in order to not disturb other park-goers),” reported Brownstoner.

v

Rendering of front facade of planned McCarren Park House (via KTISMAstudio).

Broudo and Klein said they want the establishment to be family-friendly. They plan to have “Mommy and Me” yoga sessions in the morning, and offer changing stations and additional public bathrooms. Jenna Dosch, a community member with a six-year-old child who lives across the street from the park said, “I’m 100 percent all for this and think it would add a lot of value to the neighborhood.”

Pre-pandemic, McCarren Park House was scheduled to open in Spring 2021, but as of now, no new opening target date has been set.