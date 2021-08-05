Following a year-long hiatus, curbside composting is returning to Greenpoint in Fall 2021!

This fall, the New York Department of Sanitation (DSNY) will collect food scraps, food-soiled paper, and yard waste and turn it into compost or renewable energy. Composting helps make New York City a more sustainable urban environment, by reducing waste sent to landfills and instead creating clean, renewable energy to heat or power local homes.

Unlike standard trash pick up, DSNY’s compost service is voluntary, and residents must sign up their buildings for pickup. When compost service resumes, it will be on a rolling basis, based on the number of sign ups in your area.

“This way we can ensure there will be enough material set out for our trucks to pick up,” explains DSNY. “The more sign-ups in your area, the quicker service will start!”

DSNY’s brown, animal-proof compost bins will be used for pickups. Those without one will receive a bin before their neighborhood pickup service starts.

v

New Yorkers interested in curbside composting must register through DSNY’s online form or by calling 311. In the interim, compost is collected at locally thanks to NBK Compost.