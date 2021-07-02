Happy 4th of July weekend Greenpoint! Hopefully many of you can enjoy some time off, and a chance to catch the East River fireworks this Sunday night!

This week, a heatwave left many Greenpointers without power, with New York City cooling centers an essential resource for many. Those who qualify and are eager for a chic way to cool off may want to apply for middle-income housing at Two Blue Slip, which features a rooftop pool.

Those who just want to enjoy some public outdoor space can check out the newly expanded Newtown Creek Nature Walk. Eco-lovers can also eagerly anticipate the return of curbside compost pickup this fall!

We also introduced Maya Contreras, who plans to run against Carolyn Maloney in next year’s primary. Greenpoint also got a new lunch spot this week, Eden’s, a fast-casual salad pop-up inside Brooklyn Safehouse.

It was a tough week for crime in the neighborhood with two different assaults – one, on a USPS mail carrier in Greenpoint and another violent attack on a pedestrian in Williamsburg.

Still looking for plans for the Fourth? We have your weekly events roundup!

And following the holiday weekend, we still have more to look forward to: The return of OLMC Feast! Runners can also anticipate next year’s Brooklyn Marathon kicking off near McCarren Park.

Want to write for Greenpointers? Email editor@greenpointers.com!