Greenpoint’s newest waterfront tower is finally opening its housing lottery.

Two Blue Slip, a project by Brookfield Properties and Park Tower Group, now has 127 units available for rental for those who qualify for middle income housing.

The 40-story apartment complex boasting 421 units is right on the water, across from One Blue Slip.

New York residents with combined household incomes between $81,258 and $192,400, or 130 percent of this area’s median income, can apply for the apartments. Units start at $2,370/month studios, $2,542/month one-bedrooms, $3,063/month two-bedrooms, and $3,530/month three-bedrooms.

Lottery winners will be awarded rent stabilized apartments, plus two months of free rent at the beginning of the lease.

According to the listing, future residents should expect “breathtaking views, high-end amenities, and impeccably designed spaces featuring impressive floor to ceiling windows, Deckton Cosentino countertops, and in-home Bosch washer/dryers.” A two-story gym, featuring TRX equipment and a spin studio, are also available. The Pool Club offers airy terraces with city views, a grilling area, and a bar. Other amenities include a children’s play room, a media lounge for streaming films or viewing sporting events, and more. Rent includes gas for cooking and heat. Tenant is responsible for electricity.

Applications are open through August 31. There are no fees or deposits necessary to apply.