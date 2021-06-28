After last years’ somewhat chaotic, sporadic fireworks displays, New York’s favorite explosive summer tradition is back: Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks on the East River!

And yes, that means great vantage points from Greenpoint! Especially if you’re in a high rise, on a rooftop or anywhere near the river, expect loud, bright fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.

Those who park on the street should be aware that there are several tow zones as many streets will be shut down in advance of the fireworks.

If you live/work in #Williamsburg or #Greenpoint pls be prepared for the following parking & traffic changes in preparation of the Macy's Fireworks Display on the #FourthOfJuly. Cars parked along the designated route WILL BE TOWED. Also be prepared for traffic delays in the area pic.twitter.com/33eP4iCAe4 — NYPD 94th Precinct (@NYPD94Pct) June 27, 2021

Fireworks will be shot off around 9:25 p.m. and coincide with a livestream performance on NBC, which starts at 8 p.m. Later in the evening, Coney Island fireworks will kick off at 10 p.m.

While the location of the fireworks barges is never quite revealed, we do know that spectators are encouraged to view the Macy’s fireworks on Manhattan’s FDR Drive with entry points at East 23rd, East 34th and East 42nd Streets.

As per usual, we expect plenty of locals to set off their own fireworks as well. It will be a loud and bright holiday!