A local USPS postal worker was attacked on McGuinness Blvd. on the evening of Monday, June 28. Disturbing footage of the brutal attack has been released by several news outlets.

NBC posted the footage and reported, “Police say some people on dirtbikes obstructed the 57-year-old mail carrier on his route from crossing the street near McGuinness Boulevard and Nassau Avenue… One of them later approached the worker from behind and punched him multiple times. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows other individuals joining the physical altercation. The worker tried to fight back and the men eventually fled the scene after leaving him with broken facial bones and lacerations, according to police.”

Pix11 also posted the video and explained, “In the video, it appears the mail carrier swung in anticipation. Police said there were no previous interactions between the men prior to the attack, but said the men may have been yelling as they approached.”

The attack was stopped by two bystanders, captured in the footage. The suspects then fled south on McGuinness Boulevard on their bikes, according to the NYPD.

“They should not have attacked him. I don’t know what could’ve prompted it. He didn’t have to go to that point,” Greenpoint resident Rod Lee told CBS News on Wednesday, June 30.

“I’d like to think if I saw this I would be a hero and try to save the day, but it’s hard to even know in real time. That’s terrible, terrible,” another man said.

Some Greenpoint residents said they are less and less surprised by crime, and feel the city is headed in the wrong direction.

The NYPD has asked Greenpoint residents for help identifying the suspects. If you were witness to this incident or have any information, call 1-800-577-TIPS or contact @nypdtips. NYPD Tips said there is a reward up to $3500.