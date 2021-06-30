Remote workers have another healthy option come lunchtime! Eden’s, a fast-casual salad-centric eatery, will operate out of Brooklyn Safehouse (120 Franklin St.) this summer, before finding a permanent brick-and-mortar home.

“We knew the two blocks between the Slice Shop and Threes was the best location to reach our audience, especially the park goers and [parents] at American Playground and Transmitter,” said Arya Seghatoleslami, who co-founded the business with his partner Brittany Matheson. “After meeting with Tony (Safehouse’s owner), we hit it off quickly and found out the down to earth, local neighborhood vibe of Safehouse fits in perfectly with our vision. Many of the patrons there have expressed excitement and interest in our salads.”

Both Arya and Brittany live in Greenpoint, love the neighborhood, and noticed a lack of healthy quick lunch options, so they decided to provide just that.

“I’m someone who works from home and my wife is often at American playground with other moms and we all felt this was needed,” Arya added.

For the summer – and until Eden’s open up their own store – the experience is mostly to-go orders. Customers will order online or at the counter and can select immediate or future pick up times. When the salad is ready, it will be kept safely inside and handed to the customer at at the door of 120 Franklin. Eden’s Chef, Armando Reyes, brings over 15 years of culinary experience to Eden’s.

Eden’s ingredients include as many local options as possible like La Belle Farm, Satur Farms, and more. They hope to partner with more local farmers by late summer. The bread is sourced nearby, from Greenpoint’s Bakeri.