This week is the official reopening of New York City. There will be plenty of events happening over the weekend, not only to ring in Independence Day, but also to celebrate us emerging from this pandemic.

You made it and here is how you can celebrate in Greenpoint!

Photo Credit: Headrush Barbershop

On July 3rd, Headrush Barbershop (933 Manhattan Avenue) invites you to their Summer Coolout. Happening from 12 – 5 PM, you will be fed for free from Antonio’s Food Truck and then cool off with piraguas by @Raspaopanameno. While your faces get stuffed, DJ Jedi, an Emmy Award-winning turntablist, will be there to entertain you with his special brand of beats. This well-loved barbershop, owned by Gustavo Montenegro @Goosethebarber1, also just got a new facelift. Take an instagram-worthy photo with their new decal as backdrop.

For the Greenpoint art lovers, here is your dose of culture. Portal to Another Dimension will be showing at -the gallery LTD- (37 North 15th Street). The exhibition will feature artwork by Tadasuke Jinno & Hiromitsu Kuroo, curated by Sonomi Kobayashi. Kobayashi shares, “I have chosen 2 artists for this exhibition, whose visions and perspectives during this time can help us see our shared solitudes as a binding, healing experience.” The showcase is from July 3rd to 31st, 1 – 6 PM gallery hours on the weekends, and other days by appointment.

Photo Credit: Sonomi Kobayashi

After potentially getting a haircut and some culture, head on to Rule of Thirds (171 Banker Street) for their Bin Bin Sake Tasting. Bin Bin is a pop-up tasting experience featuring sake for natural wine lovers! You can get those tastebuds working on Saturday, from 12 PM onwards, the experience will be guided and you’ll get a grand total of 5 pours of sake. Please note that this is a stand-alone sake tasting at the Atrium indoor event space, meal is not included. Food is only available in the dining room (reservations recommended).

Photo Credit: Rule of Thirds

After a good night’s sleep, wake up bright and early on July 4th, head down to McGolrick Park Farmers Market. Market affairs will be from 10 AM – 3 PM. Shop for locally grown fruits and vegetables, pasture-raised meats and eggs, local seafood, breads and baked goods, cheese, spirits, pickles and heat-and-eat foods. You can pre-order from the vendors using the website or WhatsGood app. Look for the Down to Earth McGolrick Park Farmers Market after you login.

Photo Credit: McGolrick Park Farmers Market

For those of you who live your lives all groovy, you’ll be stoked to know that a few musicians will be rolling through the neighborhood. Twin (hardrock), will be performing at Superior Ingredients (74 Wythe Avenue), 2 PM.

Top of the Box (77 Box Street) will have 6 rotating DJs from 12PM to Midnight. Bar is back and fully open. Gospel Tribe at Westlight atop The William Vale (114 North 13th Street) will feature DJ Tennis, Carlita, DeRoos and Old City. You’ll be able to catch the signature Macy’s firework show from both venues at 8 PM.

Photo Credit: Skyline Drive-In

If you are more about keeping it low key, I feel you and I got you. Head on over to Skyline Drive-in (1 Oak Street) starting at 7 PM for an outdoor movie and watch the fireworks. Or settle for a good’ol 4th of July picnic at Domino Park (300 Kent Avenue).

I’ll be enjoying the spectacle from Transmitter Park and hope to rub shoulders with all you Greenpointers.