As New York City’s heatwave rages into its third full day, many are desperate to cool off. Especially in the wake of blackouts (even if they’re temporary), Con Ed energy savings periods, or just during long blocks of time outdoors, New York City’s complimentary cooling centers are essential.

Open to the public, New York City’s cooling centers are air-conditioned public facilities for those experiencing physical discomfort in a heat wave. Many facilities also offer cold water and bathrooms, and some double as vaccine sites.

Use the city’s directory to find and bookmark a cooling center nearby. Note that some are only open to seniors.

Local businesses or community spaces that want to share their area as a registered cooling center when needed can also register with the city online.

Visit NYC Health’s Extreme Heat page to learn more about how you can stay safe and beat the heat.

Greenpoint and Williamsburg Cooling Centers include:

Krakus Luncheon Club (176 Java St.) – SENIORS ONLY, Wheelchair accessible

John Ericsson Middle School 126 (424 Leonard St.)

P.S. 84 250 Berry Street – Wheelchair Accessible

Leonard Library (81 Devoe St.)

CCNS Northside NSC (179 North 6 St.) – SENIORS ONLY