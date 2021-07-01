On June 28th, a woman was forced onto the ground and groped on a Williamsburg street. The full attack was all caught by a local security camera. See the video here, but please note it may be disturbing to some viewers.

The NYPD reported that the incident took place around 8:10 p.m. Monday as the woman, 35, walked alone in Williamsburg. According to Pix11 News, the victim was walking southbound on Morgan Avenue when she noticed the unidentified man following her, police said. “She turned to head westbound on Stagg Street and the strange man continued to follow her, officials said. Surveillance video shows the man then run and jump on the woman, tackling her to the ground from behind and forcing her onto the ground. He held her down, reached into her shorts and forcibly grabbed her buttocks.”

The NYPD are asking for the public’s help identifying and tracking down the attacker. He is described as Hispanic, about 5-foot-5 and 165 pounds with black hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, green camouflage pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls will be kept confidential.

Neighbors who feel unsafe or who have experienced violence can find support with one of the organizations below.

North Brooklyn Mutual Aid recently created a new initiative called Neighbor Walks North Brooklyn, which pairs volunteers with neighbors who do not want to walk alone, due to safety concerns. Anyone who wants company on local walks is free to call 646-389-6019, email greenpointhelpers@gmail.com, or DM @nbkmutualaid for a volunteer pairing. North Brooklyn Mutual Aid also offers self-defense classes.

The North Brooklyn Coalition is one support system for survivors of sexual assault. They work “to address the systemic racism, institutional injustice and cultural barriers survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault face by creating a community-based support network, providing supportive services and engaging the community through outreach, education, advocacy and activism.” If you need support, contact them here.

Mount Sinai Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Program works with survivors who have been through sexual assault and intimate partner violence. They provide therapy support and advocate for the safety of their clients and can be reached at 212-423-2140.

The Violence Intervention Program, a Latina-led organization that provides healing, housing, and economic justice to thousands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence each year, has a 24-hour hotline that can be reached at 800-664-5880.