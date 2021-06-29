The northeastern section of Greenpoint along Newtown Creek is not exactly well known for its greenery or lush foliage. Most frequently visited by plant workers or student tours, the area is home to the Wastewater Treatment Plant, New York City’s largest treatment facility. Look past the treatment plant and you’ll find a quarter-mile stretch of local plants, trees, shrubs, grass, and wildflowers, affectionately named The Newtown Creek Nature Walk.

The Wastewater Treatment Plant surrounded by greenery.

This waterfront nature walk along Newtown Creek was designed by environmental sculpture artist George Trakas and built by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection through the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs Percent for Art Program.

Some of the foliage along the nature walk.

Newtown Creek, first inhabited by the Lenape people before the arrival of Europeans, was home to ship-making and lumber industries in the 18th and 19th centuries. One of the main design features of the nature walk is a nod to this ship-making era. It is a 170-foot-long passage, called the Vessel, that leads to the waterfront. It was constructed to resemble the old ships that were built there.

Additional special features of The Newtown Creek Nature Walk include trash bins shaped like barrels and a large granite table shaped like the cylindrical posts that secure ships in port. There are also sevent stone circles, arranged around a Honey Locust tree, engraved with names for places used by the Lenape people.

There is also a fun scavenger hunt that can be downloaded online to add an additional element of adventure to your nature walk.

A map of the nature walk in the scavenger hunt brochure.

The Newtown Creek Nature Walk is open from dawn to dusk, weather permitting. It is handicapped accessible, but does not have bathrooms or water fountains. The nature walk is strictly for walking; bikes, skateboards, and roller-blades are not permitted. To help preserve the landscape, pets are not allowed.