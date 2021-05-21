The hottest weekend of the year is coming up, with highs in the 90s predicted for Sunday, May 23! Get that SPF and your breezy setup in Transmitter ready…

This week, we reported on the Freedom Market looking to bring equity to small business in North Brooklyn.

A beloved local teacher was also killed in a hit-and-run by a Rolls Royce off McGuinness Boulevard.

Disco Tacos opened on Monday, converting their pandemic-born food truck into a full blown restaurant concept! Fulgurances Laundromat, which has been under construction since last spring, also announced they’ll be opening on Tuesday, May 25! In the meantime, checkout Gertie’s for a Luxe Latke pop-up on Saturday!

An public interactive art installation opened at 25 Kent, sending a technicolor uplifting message to the neighborhood.

We also rounded up Greenpoint’s best happy hours and North Brooklyn’s best oyster happy hours, if you want to plan for a a budget outing.

Get some local outfit inspo in our spring street style gallery.

Also in and around Greenpoint…

Brooklyn is the new restaurant hotspot! Bye, Manhattan [The City]

The New York Department of Public Service and National Grid filed a joint proposal for 1.9 million customers in Brooklyn, Staten Island, parts of Queens and Long Island to pay higher rates to cover the cost of the controversial NBK pipeline [BK Reader]

After 23 years, The Newtown Creek Nature Walk is finally complete [Gothamist]

This weekend, Dobbin Street is hosting an AAPI empowerment and celebration event, Now You See us. The two-day convention (May 22nd & 23rd) is dedicated to cultivating community and conversations, breaking down harmful stereotypes, reclaiming & redefining our dynamic cultural identities, and unapologetically celebrating the modern Asian diaspora. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Assemblymember Emily Gallagher is setting up a working group to push for changes on McGuinness Blvd. Some of my goals include a redesign of roadway-pushing legislation that has been stalled or thwarted that has to do with pedestrian safety. Sign up to join here.

The Powers Street Community Garden [278 Power St.] is having a stoop sale this Saturday, May 22nd from 10 am – 2 pm. All proceeds will go to funding garden initiatives.

Littleneck Outpost is looking for Baristas! Must have experience. Send resume to info@littleneckop.com. Greenpoint Beer is also hiring Front of House staff. Send resume to info@greenpointbeer.com.

Union Pool reopened for outdoor service.

The subway is back to running 24/7. Get on out there!