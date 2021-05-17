$1 oysters are always the stars of happy hour. And while the discounted bivalves may not always be financially feasible to lure drinkers and diners into small restaurants, there are still a bevy of options for oyster happy hour in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Whether you want to people watch streetside, retreat to a garden or enjoy a plate of oysters solo with a bargain glass of wine, we’ve got your oyster slurping spots:

Concord Hill

Gorgeous oysters for $1 at Concord Hill.

Concord Hill (374 Graham Ave.) hosts Oyster Happy Hour Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. which includes $1 oysters plus an assortment of other snacks and drinks.

The House Margarita, Grapefruit Ginger Mule, and glasses of house wine are $10, and Narragansett Lager is $5. Snacks include Grilled Spanish Chorizo for $6, 1oz Fermin Jamón Ibérico and Breadsticks for $15, and Boquerones with bread for $12.

Sea Wolf

An oyster platter at Sea Wolf.

Sea Wolf at (420 Kent Ave.) is a perfect waterfront spot in Williamsburg for $1 oysters. The location on the waterfront with East River views is a perfect backdrop to slurp back these discounted snacks.

Oyster Happy Hour is everyday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to the $1 oysters, Sea Wolf has $1 chicken wings, $1 Buffalo cauliflower, $6 Painkillers, $5 Draft Beers, and $6 Wine.

Pizzette

An oyster platter at Pizzette.

Pizzette (191 Graham Ave.) serves up delicious pizza and pasta and offers one of Brooklyn’s best Oyster Happy Hours.

Pizzette patrons can enjoy $1 oysters during all opening hours on Monday. Pizzette also hosts Happy Hour Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday midnight to 2 a.m. featuring $1 Blue Point Oysters, $4 Peroni, $6 Barbera, and a fantastic $8 Negroni.

Maracuja

Wellfleet oysters at Maracuja.

Newly reopened Portuguese restaurant and bar, Maracuja (279 Grand St.), serves up an incredible Oyster Happy Hour daily from 4 to 7pm. It includes $1 Wellfleet oysters, plus $5 draft beers, $8 cocktails, $8 frozen concoctions, glasses of wine for $6 and a carafe of wine for $18.

Wanpaku

Oysters and sake from Wanpaku.

Wanpaku (621 Manhattan Ave.) is a Japanese restaurant with a cool cocktail bar tucked away inside called the Hidden Pearl. Wanpaku hosts Oyster Happy Hour with oysters for $1.50 Monday through Friday from 5 to 7pm and on the weekends from noon to 7pm. The bivalves are the perfect pairing for the restaurant’s new sake menu or cocktails from the Hidden Pearl.

Le Gamin

Oysters at Le Gamin.

Le Gamin (108 Franklin St.) is a quintessential French bistro with an indulgent Oyster Happy Hour. For $14.99, patrons receive a glass of wine and 3 fresh oysters. It’s the perfect way to pretend you’re in Paris for the afternoon.

Oyster Happy Hour is offered every weekday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with sidewalk seating, indoor and garden seating all available.

Madre

Oysters and pickled rhubarb mignonette at Madre.

Madre (214 Franklin St.) offers oysters with a delicious pickled rhubarb mignonette for $2 each during Happy Hour. Castelvetrano olives, chicharron, and croquettes are also offered then at discounted prices, alongside a nice selection of draft beer and wine for $5. Happy Hour at Madre is on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30pm.

St. Mazie

An oyster platter and glass of sparkling wine at St. Mazie.

St. Mazie (354 Grand St.) offers Happy Hour everyday from 5 p.m. to 7pm. Oysters are $2 each and for $14, patrons can imbibe in a glass of bubbles and 6 oysters. House wine is $6 and house beer is $5.

St. Mazie has an amazing lineup of jazz bands and some evenings they go on at 6:30, during Happy Hour. There’s nothing more festive than oysters and sparkling wine accompanied by phenomenal jazz music.

St. Mazie is open Wednesday through Sunday 5 to 11pm. They accept reservations.

Greenpoint Fish and Lobster Co.

Oysters from Greenpoint Fish and Lobster Co.

Greenpoint Fish and Lobster Co. (114 Nassau Ave.) is currently a takeout market only, however it’s worth noting that customers can order one dozen oysters for $15 to go and make a unique version of Happy Hour at home or on a picnic.

Greenpoint Fish and Lobster’s market is currently open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 7pm.