North Brooklyn is getting an influx of hype-worthy potato pancakes this weekend.

On Saturday, May 22 from 5 – 9pm at Gertie (357 Grand St, Brooklyn), Greenpoint’s own Acme Smoked Fish is partnering with Luxe Latkes, the Brooklyn-based purveyor of specialty latkes, to serve some Instagram-ready Jewish potato pancakes.

Luxe Latkes will be offering three special latkes topped with a different Acme smoked fish (smoked salmon, smoked sable or smoked whitefish), along with three of their regular topped latkes. The latkes are available for pick-up, or people are welcome to stay and hang out on the patio for latkes, vodka and live music.

Gertie will offer a fun flight of vodka shots to pair with the latke line-up:

Dirty Gertie: Brennivin, Vermouth, Gertie Pickle Juice

50/50: Vodka, Vermouth, Herb-y Bitters

Hey Hey Caraway: Brennivin, Sherry

Sophie Rand started Luxe Latkes with her friend Tara Noble in 2020, based on a conviction that the humble potato pancake deserved some caviar. That idea is now available as the classic Mitzvah Latke on Luxe Latke’s menu, which uses latkes as the canvas for a range of recipes and flavors.

“We are both Brooklyn natives and have always savored Acme’s smoked fish, so when they reached out to collaborate, we immediately jumped on the idea, and Gertie seemed like the perfect location to showcase this partnership,” Sophie said. “Paring down our menu was the hardest part as we were tempted to use as many of Acme’s products as possible. At our initial tasting with Andrew from Acme and Rachel from Gertie, in between yummy faces and yummy noises, Rachel came up with three cocktails that play off the latkes’ flavors and make a perfect beverage companion. We’re so excited to debut these new recipes and beverages!”

At the pop-up, the three special latkes will be offered individually or as a flight, with Gertie’s specialty cocktails available as a pairing. The three offerings, The Shabbos Lunch, The Beetnik and Magyar Mama, draw from the flavors of Polish and Hungarian cooking and highlight Acme’s smoked fish. Luxe Latke’s regular offerings will also be available.

Full menu and pre-orders are available online.