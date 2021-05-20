Fulgurances, the French chef incubator built in a former laundromat is officially opening on Monday, May 25. The chef-less restaurant, which will provide creative space to up-and-coming chefs, will launch with Chef Victoria Blamey (Gotham Bar & Grill, Chumley’s) fresh off her residency at Blue Hill Stone Barns. Each of Fulgurances’ resident chefs will take over as executive chef for their three-to-six month term at the 34-seat Greenpoint restaurant.

Blamey was selected as Fulgurances’ opening resident thanks to the Chilean-born chef’s experiences cooking at international restaurants such as Mugaritz, ABaC, The Vineyard, Corton, and Atera. She also oversaw the reinvention of New York City’s historic speakeasy Chumley’s and the recently reopened Greenwich Village institution Gotham Bar & Grill. Following Chef Blamey’s three-month tenure, American chef Aaron Rosenthal —former sous chef of Septime and chef de cuisine at Clamato in Paris—will take over the Fulgurances kitchen.

A five-course tasting menu at Fulgurances will go for $80, with an optional wine pairing for $50. Some dietary restrictions will be accomodated. A 20% administrative fee will be added to each bill to include gratuity. Gift cards and merch is also for sale from Fulgurances, including the popular $78 branded crew neck sweatshirts.

Conceived of by Brooklyn design firm Re-a.d., Fulgurances, Laundromat retains original details from its prior incarnation, including the tin ceiling, raw brick and the LAUNDROMAT exterior signage, coupled with contemporary sconces by Parisian studio Ovalum, custom tiles by Atelier Zelig, vintage chandeliers from Hudson’s Far Out Finds and custom wood by Adrian Dentzel at Atelier 80 built locally by Brian Welch at Where Good Things Are Made.

“We used natural materials throughout the space as much as possible to echo the passion of a chef for simple ingredients that come alive when put together,“ said the Re-a.d. design team.

Fulgurances has been under construction since last spring. “We are so happy to finally open our doors,” said co-founder Hugo Hivernat.

Fulgurances Laundromat reservations are now live on Resy and can be booked up to 30 days in advance.