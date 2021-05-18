An accident at the corner of McGuinness Boulevard and Bayard Street has left one victim dead, and the perpetrator currently on the run and wanted by the NYPD.

On Tuesday, May 18, a 58-year-old man was crossing the fives lanes of traffic eastbound near Bayard Street, when a Rolls Royce fatally hit him and continued driving, as first reported by Brooklyn Paper.

The man was found in severe condition and rushed by EMTs to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Rolls Royce has not yet been arrested.

This is the fifth such hit-and-run in Brooklyn this year, despite Mayor De Blasio’s Vision Zero plan, which aims to eliminate fatal traffic accidents. This February, a bus driver killed a six-year-old boy in Williamsburg, and a day later, a 31-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run in Red Hook. In April, a 52-year-old sanitation worker was killed in Williamsburg, by a Honda that was later found abandoned. And last week, a 49-year-old local business owner was fatally struck in Flatbush.

Anyone with information about Tuesday morning’s accident near the BQE is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips on the CrimeStoppers website or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.