The perfect happy hour offers an assortment of good drinks, the right discounts, an inspired atmosphere, and sometimes snacks. Okay, usually snacks. We love snacks. And oysters!

Greenpoint’s got it all. In the neighborhood, you can find everything from an upscale tapas bar perfect for pretending you’re in Barcelona to an intimate lounge made for music lovers who crave burgers.

So whether you are looking for upbeat pre-dinner drinks or post-work relaxation, Greenpoint’s happy hour scene is sure to make you smile.

El Born

Croquetas, one of the many tapas offered during El Born’s happy hour.

If you’re looking to pretend you’re in Barcelona for a couple of hours, head to El Born (651 Manhattan Ave.), a Spanish tapas restaurant and bar with an exceptional happy hour.

Part of what makes El Born’s happy hour so awesome is their extensive selection of discounted drinks and snacks. For $6, cliente can enjoy a glass of sangria, cava, or wine. For $5, try Vermut El Bandarra; a glass of Mazanilla, Fino, or Amontillado; or a draft beer.

For $14, El Born offers a wine tasting of 3 wines from the list in half glasses. Pitchers of Mojitos and Margaritas are $30 and pitchers of sangria are $24.

One of the best deals is the individual paella with fish, meat, or veggies for $16. Two of the best happy hour snacks are the patatas bravas with allioli for $5 and the croquetas for $6.

El Born’s happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Black Rabbit

A cozy fireside booth at Black Rabbit.

If London is more your scene, head to Black Rabbit (91 Greenpoint Ave.), an inspired version of a traditional English pub with cozy booths, a comfortable back patio and great happy hour deals.

For $8, bar-goers can choose from the Black Rabbit lager with a shot of bourbon or the rotating cocktail du jour. Black Rabbit lager alone is $5.

Happy hour at Black Rabbit is everyday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Diamond Lil

A frozen Painkiller at Diamon Lil.

Take a two-hour tropical vacation at Diamond Lil (179 Nassau Ave.) with one of their fun frozen drinks, like Painkillers and Coffee Coladas. This inviting spot also serves up delicious cocktails, non-alcoholic concoctions, wine, and beer.

Diamond Lil’s happy hour is the perfect time to try a frozen margarita, a Moscow Mule, an Aperol Spritz, or a Gold Rush for $9. A glass of Vale das Eguas Branco white wine or Catskill Ball Lightning Pilsner is $6 during happy hour.

Diamond Lil’s happy Hour is Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tørst

A fried chicken sandwich and beer at Tørst.

Tørst (615 Manhattan Ave.) describes itself as an ambitious neighborhood bar and restaurant. Greenpoint locals think of it as the perfect spot for an elevated happy hour experience, especially when hungry.

The happy hour menu at Tørst includes a rotating sandwich for $10, which is always delicious. It also includes $6 cans, a $9 rotating cocktail, and 33 % off wines by the glass and bottle.

Tørst hosts happy hour Monday through Thursday 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday noon to 6 p.m.

Good Bar

Good Bar’s happy hour special: a burger, fries, and a beer for $15.

Music lovers tune out at Good Bar (1 Bedford Ave.), an intimate bar made for music lovers with good bar food, good beer and drinks, and a great happy hour.

For $15, Good Bar patrons can get a burger, fries, and a beer. A beer and fries is $10, a frozen margarita is $8, and all day long, a beer and a shot is $8.

At Good Bar, happy hour runs Monday to Friday 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Moonlight Mile

The interior of The Moonlight Mile.

The Moonlight Mile (200 Franklin St.) is Greenpoint’s friendly neighborhood whiskey bar with plenty of sidewalk seating, a great selection of craft beers and speciality cocktails, and over 200 whiskeys.

During happy hour, customers get $1 off all beers and wines. Plus, there are specials on select specialty whiskeys.

Happy hour at The Moonlight Mile is Monday through Thursday 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Troost

A Negroni, one of Troost’s happy hour specials, in the bar’s back garden.

Troost (1011 Manhattan Ave.) is a low-key bar tucked away in the quiet northern section of the neighborhood with a pretty garden.

One of the best happy hour deals at Troost is the delicious $8 Negroni. Patrons can also order beer and cocktails at $1 off. Plus, there is $2 off wine and $8 well drinks.

Happy Hour at Troost is everyday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lobster Joint

The backyard at Lobster Joint.

Lobster Joint brings a taste of New England summer vacation to Greenpoint’s happy hour scene. Relax and kick back in Lobster Joint’s patio with $2 off draft beer and house cocktails. The happy hour menu doesn’t technically include food, but patrons can order some of their delicious raw bar selection or appetizers to complement your cocktail.

Happy hour at Lobster Joint is Monday through Friday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Brew Inn

An ice-cold beer at The Brew Inn.

Local favorite, The Brew Inn (924 Manhattan Ave,) has a warm vibe, fantastic burgers, and happy hour everyday.

During happy hour, guests get a free PBR or Narragansett when with an order of a burger or reuben. Well drinks are $5, and draft beer and wine is $1 off.

Happy hour at The Brew Inn runs 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. daily.