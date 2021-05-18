Originally launched as a food truck last summer, Disco Tacos has opened a full blown restaurant in Williamsburg. Created by the husband-wife team behind beloved Fort Greene restaurant Colonia Verde, this brand new restaurant at 80 N 6th St. serves tacos, natural wine and disco vibes.

Restaurant power couple Felipe Donnelly and Tamy Rofe (executive chef and sommelier, respectively), along with their business partner Mac Osborne, are known for creating lively, neighborhood restaurants that bring communities together through food, Disco Tacos offers tacos and small plates from Colombian-born, Mexican-raised Felipe, alongside margaritas, mezcales and natural wines, curated by Tamy.

Disco Tacos opened on Monday, May 17 with a colorful, 40-seat outdoor space for dinner and weekend brunch, as well as 20 seats inside a modern industrial dining room.

Inspired by his Latin American heritage and travels, Chef Felipe’s menu includes fresh ingredients like hand pressed tortillas made with masa from Sobre Masa and house-made salsas with charred chilis and herbs. Appetizers include disco fries, tossed with a signature blend of Mexican spices and herbs; Grilled mexican corn on the cob with cotija cheese, mayo, lime and chili powder; Queso Fundido Con Rajas with roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onions, melted chihuahua cheese, and corn tortillas; and housemade salsas like habanero aioli, fermented chile and habanero ash.

Tacos include roasted cauliflower with salsa matcha; coffee-rubbed carnitas with al pastor sauce, grilled pineapple, coleslaw, cilantro and diced onions; Baja-Style fish with coleslaw, salsa verde, cilantro and diced onions; Garlic Shrimp with chipotle cream, refried beans, cotija cheese and avocado; pork adobada with chihuahua cheese, cilantro and diced onions; and carne asada with chihuahua cheese. Shareable large plates and desserts are also on the menu.

Disco Tacos’ beverage menu includes margaritas available by the glass and pitcher; a collection of favorite mezcales collected by Felipe; and a rotating selection of natural wines by the glass that includes rosés, chilled reds, pét-nats, orange wines, and more.

Disco Tacos’ modern industrial dining room has twenty seats, and is lined with wall-to-wall horizontal windows. The sleek cement walls feature multi-colored neon signs, one-of-a-kind art pieces by local Brooklyn artists, and a collection of framed album art from the team’s favorite 70s and 80s vinyls. Inspired by Keith Haring’s famed pop art, a custom, floor-to-ceiling art installation by New York artist Nate Myers centers the space, and pays homage to one of the most influential New York City disco clubs, Paradise Garage. A steel structure with hanging neon lights frames the curbside outdoor seating with an additional 40 seats and a bar.

Disco Tacos is open Tuesday – Thursday 4pm to 10pm, Friday 4pm to 11pm, Saturday noon to 11pm, and Sunday noon to 8pm. Tables are available for walk-in only, and delivery and takeout will be available in the coming weeks.