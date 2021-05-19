25 Kent, Williamsburg’s newest office and manufacturing building recently announced “In the Future Everything Will Be Perfect,” an interactive art installation created by Brooklyn-based digital mixed media artist Anne Spalter and facilitated by The City Firm.

The installation is Spalter’s second at 25 Kent, taking over the northeast façade, located on the corner of Wythe Avenue and North 13th Street. The interactive artwork features a series of rotating abstract crystal balls in a sea of kaleidoscopic color, showcased across eight 65-inch motion-activated screens. The exhibit is free to visit and accessible to visitors outside of the building at all hours.

As visitors approach the screens, the previously empty crystal balls fill with hopeful animated imagery, an ode to better times ahead. Passerby motion triggers the appearance of various objects and animations, including tropical palm trees waving in the wind, astronauts floating amid fireworks in space, confetti cannons firing off, glitzy diamonds raining down from the sky and more.

“In the middle of the 2020 pandemic year, I knew I wanted to create something that would be hopeful,” said Anne Spalter, Founder of Anne Spalter Studios. “I kept my signature style of surrealism and surprise, but chose to incorporate more upbeat, saturated colors and imagery this time around. The work is not all rainbows and lollipops, but there is this new sense of optimism for visitors – a glimpse of a positive future.”

To accompany the month-long exhibition, Spalter has partnered with Infinite Objects to create a limited-edition IO video object featuring several video scenes from the installation, which will be viewable through May 31.