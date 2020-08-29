Happy weekend Greenpointers!

This week brought the construction of a massive MTV Video Music Awards stage to the Greenpoint waterfront, where neighbors were treated to rehearsals with pyrotechnics complete with a circling helicopter at night. The ceremony airs live on Sunday at 8 p.m. with performances at stages placed throughout NYC. The Greenpoint Terminal Market, which shares the same lot at 1 Oak St., is canceled for Saturday due to forecasted rain, but the market is open on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

A rash of burglaries at Greenpoint businesses continued this week with Last Place on Earth (531 Graham Ave.) as the latest target. In response to the string of robberies, Kathleen Fahey, the 94th Precinct’s Commanding Officer said in a statement that the burglar, wearing gloves, a bandana, hat and backpack, employed the same break-in method: He uses a brick or cinder block to break businesses’ front doors or windows and then rides a bike to escape.

Looking to make your streets and parks a bit tidier? Upcoming community cleanups include volunteer sessions at Marsha P. Johnson Park on Saturday at 10 a.m. with Cleanup Collective, and McGolrick Park on Sunday at 10 a.m. with the North Brooklyn Open Space Stewards, who will also host cleanup at the Lot Radio Monday at 6 p.m.

Today is also a good time to support your local record stores for Record Store Day, and in the meantime catchup on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: