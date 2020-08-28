The new Greenpoint Library completed construction this month and lobby service may be in the near future, according Ames O’Neal the library’s project manager.

“Construction is pretty much complete! Punchlist items are still being worked on, and various City inspections are happening, but we are in excellent shape inside and out,” she said in an email to Greenpointers.

Staff were spotted in recent weeks making preparations inside of Greenpoint’s highly anticipated library, but COVID-19 precautions are limiting libraries to grab-and-go service.

An open date for the Greenpoint Library was set for this spring, and O’Neil lead a tour inside of the building in February, but the coronavirus pandemic put a pause to all construction in NY. A special permit allowed for construction to resume at the beginning of May, and the construction fence came down in June as landscaping and green roof work ramped up.

“We are working toward opening Greenpoint Library soon – but note that it will start in the “Lobby Service” phase, following BPL’s system-wide safety plan…Since we can’t have the grand reopening we all want right now, we are brainstorming all kinds of virtual programs,” O’Neal said.

Grab-and-go service is currently available at 17 Brooklyn Public Library branches, including Williamsburgh Library (240 Division Ave.).