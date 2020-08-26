MoMA PS1 is reopening for the first time in nearly six months since NY state hit PAUSE in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, museums were deemed safe to reopen at 25% capacity on August 24th, as NY’s infection rate remains below 1% for the 19th straight day, according to Governor Cuomo.

The September 17th PS1 reopening exhibition, “Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration,” takes its name from the new book by Nicole Fleetwood who is the guest curator. More than 35 artists’ works will be on view on PS1’s first-floor through April 4th, highlighting the experiences of both incarcerated and non-incarcerated artists:

Marking Time features works that bear witness to artists’ reimagining of the fundamentals of living—time, space, and physical matter—pushing the possibilities of these basic features of daily experience to create new aesthetic visions achieved through material and formal invention. The resulting work is often laborious, time-consuming, and immersive, as incarcerated artists manage penal time through their work and experiment with the material constraints that shape art making in prison. The exhibition also includes work made by nonincarcerated artists—both artists who were formerly incarcerated and those personally impacted by the US prison system. From various sites of freedom or unfreedom, these artists devise strategies for visualizing, mapping, and making physically present the impact and scale of life under carceral conditions.

PS1’s annual live music series, Warmup, will also return on September 5th from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. in virtual form with 12 audience-less live performances from the courtyard where a new stage design is in process, Brooklyn Vegan reports.

Safety measures will be in place at PS1, such as mandatory temperature checks, and the gallery will be open will be open Thursday – Monday from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Admission to PS1 is free for NYC residents and timed ticketing will be available starting September 10th.