The NYPD is seeking a man who physically assaulted a 46-year-old woman in Williamsburg on Tuesday morning leaving her in a medically induced coma.

Help us identify & locate this individual who is #WANTED for Felony Assault that occurred on 8/25/20 at approx 6AM by Division Ave & Rodney St #Williamsburg If you have any additional info call #800577Tips All calls are confidential @NYPDBklynNorth@NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/6yDGzCdafd — NYPD 90th Precinct (@NYPD90Pct) August 26, 2020

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the woman from behind before picking her up and slamming her to the ground at the corner of Divison Avenue and Rodney Street on August 25th at around 6.a.m, ABC7 reports:

The attacker then repeatedly punched her in the face and body, and attempted to take her pants off as she was lying dazed on the sidewalk.

He then ran off on Division Street towards Keap Street.

The woman suffered severe head and body trauma and was taken to Brooklyn Hospital where she is in a medically induced coma.

Any information regarding the suspect can be submitted to the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.