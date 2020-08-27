After many months of delays because of COVID-19, Class & Co is finally ready to open their second location in Greenpoint’s 750 Manhattan Ave on September 1st! In this expansive space, you can expect the same services and beautifully designed interior that their first location in Williamsburg has come to be known for, with the added bonus of amenities like a large event space, commercial kitchen, and a speakeasy bar area.

Private offices start at $499 with a commitment free month-to-month lease. And if you mention “Greenpointers” you can get a one-week trial through September 30th.

Class & Co seeks to foster a sense of community and space in support of the entrepreneurial and creative mind. And so in addition to their regular paid offerings of private shared desks and offices, they are responding to the times by opening a portion of their space for free on Tuesdays to Greenpointers who have lost their jobs and are looking for work. There will be a resume reviewers on site, a photographer to take headshots, and people to help you prepare for interviews. Breakfast will be generously provided by Bagel Point.

As NYC is slowly reopening, and you are rethinking your productivity at home, consider Class & Co’s Greenpoint location where all the necessary precautions are taken to ensure a safe working space. There will be designated paths to ensure social distancing along with visual indicators that point to seats that are set apart. You will also find touch-less sanitizing stations and extra masks on site, which will be required in all common areas. Class & Co takes COVID-19 seriously and guarantees that HVAC filters will be changed frequently to ensure air flow that is optimized for safety.

You don’t have to compromise your health in order to be productive. So come with your mask on, say hello, and find out about the available offices for rent and dedicated desks. Paid memberships include adjustable desks, meditation areas, access to other professional services like accounting, private phone booths, conference rooms, complimentary coffee, tea, secure and fast internet and and more.

There is also an event area available for all your future event needs. Class & Co is looking forward to resuming their classes, special events, and welcome others to host art shows, panel discussions with community members, and more when we can resume these activities again.

In these times of uncertainty, month-to-month leases are available and if you mention Greenpointers, you get one week free with no commitment through September 30th!

Private offices start at the dramatically low price of $499, so schedule an appointment, ask questions, call and visit them at classandco.com/greenpoint

The main lounge inside Class & Co’s new Greenpoint location

(Sponsored by Class & Co)

The mission of CLASS & CO is to foster a community of young professionals, intellectually curious minds, and creatives from different fields, and to create an uplifting co-working and learning environment by giving them access to great minds and new skills.

More than just desks with coffee and fast internet, Class & Co’s priority is making sure you get your work done. The modular space is elegantly designed to create an atmosphere that stimulates collaboration and productivity. Class & Co takes pride in connecting like-minded members through intimate classes.