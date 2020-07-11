Greenpoint This Week: Goodbye Jimmy’s, Hello Tropical Storm, Farewell Absentee Ballots, and More!
Happy post-tropical storm weekend Greenpointers! The last two weeks have felt like New York City’s own monsoon season with periodic torrential downpour occurring often with thunder and lightning; there was also a bonus hailstorm and a slathering of rainbows.
A break in the rain on Saturday morning could be the perfect opportunity to join a volunteer cleanup at McCarren Park at 10 a.m.
While the wet weather might return later today, Sunday morning will be a wonderful time to visit the McGolrick Park farmer’s market with your food and clothing scraps in tow.
North Brooklyn Compost Project will be collecting food scraps at McGolrick Park on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (pre-register here) and Green Tree Textiles will also be at the farmer’s market collecting used clothes and linens (hold off on the rugs).
If you spot a neon green refrigerator outside of the Lot Radio and are in need of fresh produce, you’re in luck, the community fridge is stocked compliments of North Brooklyn Mutual Aid.
Remember to keep your masks on while out and about, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:
- Local favorite Jimmy’s Diner is closing after 13 years in Williamsburg. (Greenpointers)
- See how emergency PPP loans were distributed to small businesses in North Brooklyn. (Greenpointers)
- The 9th annual Greenpoint Film Festival is happening in August with drive-in screenings hosted by Broadway Stages. (Greenpointers)
- Upscale deli, Azure Gourmet, opened on the corner of Greenpoint Avenue and Franklin Street. (Greenpointers)
- Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in North Brooklyn. (Greenpointers)
- Non-toxic nail salon Lili and Cata opened a backyard manicure/pedicure station for phase 3. (Greenpointers)
- Assembly candidates Joe Lentol and Emily Gallagher prepare for the absentee ballot count. (Greenpointers)
- Sea Wolf opened a second location at 420 Kent Ave. on the Williamsburg waterfront. (Greenpointers)
- Skyline drive-in has come under criticism for showing movies with characters wearing with black and yellow face. (Greenpointers)
- A men’s clothing drive was launched by North Brooklyn Mutual Aid in coordination with a local shelter. (Greenpointers)
- Hundreds of dead fish have appeared along the Hudson River. (Gothamist)
- Bullied special needs student’s family asks for answers in his death in a Williamsburg playground. (Pix11)
- 24/hr Riverside Market will open this fall at the Greenpoint Landing development. (Real Estate Weekly)
- Brooklyn bus driver describes beating over mask rule as attacks on transit workers surge. (The City)
- Paulie Gee’s is now offering take out pies at the Greenpoint Avenue restaurant. (TimeOut NY)
- Your absentee ballot may not count. (Bknlyner)
- Meet the creator of Domino Park’s social distancing circles. (NY Times)
- Citi logos were removed from One Court Square in Long Island City. (Greenpoint Post)