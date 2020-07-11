Greenpoint This Week: Goodbye Jimmy’s, Hello Tropical Storm, Farewell Absentee Ballots, and More!

Happy post-tropical storm weekend Greenpointers! The last two weeks have felt like New York City’s own monsoon season with periodic torrential downpour occurring often with thunder and lightning; there was also a bonus hailstorm and a slathering of rainbows.

A break in the rain on Saturday morning could be the perfect opportunity to join a volunteer cleanup at McCarren Park at 10 a.m.

While the wet weather might return later today, Sunday morning will be a wonderful time to visit the McGolrick Park farmer’s market with your food and clothing scraps in tow.

North Brooklyn Compost Project will be collecting food scraps at McGolrick Park on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (pre-register here) and Green Tree Textiles will also be at the farmer’s market collecting used clothes and linens (hold off on the rugs).

If you spot a neon green refrigerator outside of the Lot Radio and are in need of fresh produce, you’re in luck, the community fridge is stocked compliments of North Brooklyn Mutual Aid.

Remember to keep your masks on while out and about, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: