Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 in North Brooklyn

While New York City’s COVID-19 curve has thankfully flattened, the pandemic rages on across the country. In Brooklyn, we’ve been able to keep coronavirus at bay by social distancing, wearing PPE (keep those masks on!) and sanitizing our hands like our life depends on it (it does), but another important part of limiting the spread of the virus is being tested.

New York City recommends that all New Yorkers get tested, and, when necessary, continue getting tested after potential virus exposure, such as after being around a sick person or in a group setting.

Testing is quick, often free and helps prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here’s where to get a test:

Walk-in at Jonathan Williams Houses (333 Roebling St.)

This city-sponsored walk-in testing center at 333 Roebling St. offers free tests, often without a wait. Walk in for a COVID-19 swab test: Monday- Saturday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sundays, 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. Antibody testing is also offered Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Altru Chemists Pharmacy (987 Manhattan Ave.)

The neighborhood pharmacy at 987 Manhattan Ave. is offering both COVID-19 antibody finger pricks and antigen swabs, with appointments bookable online. Appointments take about 10 minutes and are available from 10 a.m. – 6:50 p.m. Monday-Friday, with shorter hours on Saturdays. Testing is $5 with insurance, and up to $200 without. Expect results in 3-5 days, or sooner

CityMD (795 Manhattan Ave.)

Lines are seemingly constant at this urgent care center offering both COVID-19 swaps and antibody blood tests. No appointments are taken, meaning waiting in line may take a significant chunk of time. Note that the cut-off for the testing line is often over an hour before closing hours (8 p.m. on weekdays, 4 p.m. on weekends), so go early and bring some reading material if you want to be sure to make it. Results take an average of 3-5 days to receive and there is no cost for both tests.

Northwell Health (145 Kent Ave.)

The urgent care center at 145 Kent Ave. is offering COVID-19 tests, by appointment. If the healthcare workers are running behind, a text message will inform you the appointment is delayed, to prevent overcrowding in the space. Patients with COVID-19 symptoms can also schedule a virtual visit with a doctor to receive care and determine when they should get tested. Northwell’s hours are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., and weekends 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.